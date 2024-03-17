No. 1 UNC vs. No. 16 Howard/Wagner: Betting odds, spread, total for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The First Round of the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament tips off on Thursday and the North Carolina Tarheels will face a play-in team. UNC claimed a No. 1 seed and will face the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between the Howard Bison and Wagner Seahawks. The 1 vs. 16 matchup will take place on Charlotte on Thursday.

No. 1 UNC Tarheels

NET: 8

KenPom Overall: 9

KenPom O: 24

KenPom D: 6

Record: 27-7

Strength of Schedule: 21

Conference: ACC

Conference Record: 17-3

North Carolina’s ACC season couldn’t have gone much smoother this year, as they defeated rival Duke in both meetups in the regular season and earned the top seed in the conference tournament. The Tar Heels have bounced back in a big way after missing out on the NCAA Tournament last season, and will be looking for something closer to their 2022 Final Four run.

The Tar Heels boast one of the nation’s top defenses, holding opponents to 40.4% from the field in the regular season (15th in the nation). They also grab 41 rebounds per game (5th in the nation). They fell early in the season against UConn and Kentucky, and lost to Syracuse, Georgia Tech, and Clemson in conference play.

No. 16 Howard Bison/Wagner Seahawks

Howard Bison

NET: 273

KenPom Overall: 274

KenPom O: 192

KenPom D: 334

Record: 18-16

Strength of Schedule: 338

Conference: MEAC

Conference Record: 9-5

Quad 1 Record: 0-1

Howard is back in the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year, a significant accomplishment considering it experienced a three-decade drought prior to this two-year run. The Bison finished fourth in the regular season MEAC standings before going on a run through the conference tournament, downing Morgan State and Norfolk State before defeating Delaware State in the championship game.

Junior guard Bryce Harris was the star of the show by putting up 16.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Bison. Meanwhile, Harvard/Ohio State transfer Seth Towns was finally able to hit the court again after a long collegiate career plagued by injuries.

Wagner Seahawks

NET: 290

KenPom Overall: 293

KenPom O: 334

KenPom D: 171

Record: 16-15

Strength of Schedule: 352

Conference: Northeast

Conference Record: 7-9

Quad 1 Record: 0-2

Wagner is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003 and its inclusion is a bit of a surprise. The Seahawks finished the regular season with a sub-.500 before going on an unexpected run through the NEC Tournament as the No. 6 seed. They pulled off upset victories over Sacred Heart and Central Connecticut State before taking down Merrimack in the championship game to earn the league’s autobid to the Big Dance.

Junior guard Melvin Council Jr. was the engine for Wagner this season, putting up 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. Fellow guard Tahron Allen is also a player to watch as he averaged 10.8 points and 5.1 boards a contest.

2024 March Madness: No. 16 Howard Bison/Wagner Seahawks odds

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: TBD

Over/Under: TBD

Moneyline: TBD