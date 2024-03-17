No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU: Betting odds, spread, total for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The No. 8 Utah State Aggies will take on the No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. This game will be held on Friday, March 22nd at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

No. 8 Utah State

NET: 38

KenPom Overall: 48

KenPom O: 38

KenPom D: 69

Record: 27-6

Strength of Schedule: 87

Conference: Mountain West

Conference Record: 14-4

Quad 1 Record: 4-5

Utah State is going dancing for the third time in four seasons and did so under the guidance of first-year head coach Danny Sprinkle. The Aggies more than held their own in a tough Mountain West Conference and ended up winning the regular season title for the first time since 2019. Their bid for the MWC tournament title was denied when they were handled by San Diego State in the semifinals.

This team was powered by junior forward Great Osobor, who earned Mountain West Conference Player of the Year honors by averaging 18 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.Grad senior Darius Brown II was also an effective piece out of the backcourt while junior guard Josh Uduje earned Co-MWC Sixth Man of the Year honors.

No. 9 TCU

NET: 42

KenPom Overall: 32

KenPom O: 44

KenPom D: 30

Record: 21-12

Strength of Schedule: 46

Conference: Big 12

Conference Record: 9-9

Quad 1 Record: 5-11

The TCU Horned Frogs are heading to the NCAA Championship for the third consecutive year. The Frogs were caught up in the round robin of a very strong Big XII this season, and grabbed some key conference wins over Texas Tech, Baylor, and most importantly, Houston. The Frogs averaged over 80 points per night and grabbed nine steals per game, ranking 12th in the nation in the latter.

They finished the Big XII season with a No. 8 seed in the conference tournament. Forward Emmanuel Miller has been the undeniable center of this team’s success, leading the Frogs with 16 points and 5.8 rebounds per night.

2024 March Madness: No. 9 TCU vs. No. 8 Utah State odds

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook TBA

Spread: TCU -3.5, Utah State +3.5

Over/Under: 146.5

Moneyline: TCU -175, Utah State +145