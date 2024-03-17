No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson: Betting odds, spread, total for First Round of 2024 NCAA Tournament

The Big East Champions will face the Atlantic Sun postseason champ to open the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The No. 1 UConn Huskies will face the No. 16 Stetson Hatters. The game will take place in Brooklyn, New York on Friday, and time is to be announced.

No. 1 UConn Huskies

NET: 2

KenPom Overall: 1

KenPom O: 1

KenPom D: 11

Record: 31-3

Strength of Schedule: 34

Conference: Big East

Conference Record: 18-2

Quad 1 Record: 13-3

The defending national champions are on the brink again, with a stifling defense and plenty of depth to become the first back-to-back winners in Division I since the 2006-07 Florida Gators. Tristen Newton might be the best point guard in the country, and the combination of Alex Karaban, Donovan Clingan, and Hassan Diarra on the block makes for a team that can really do it all.

They may not be the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, but the oddsmakers have them as the chalk for a reason. At no point this season have the Connecticut Huskies looked like they’re coasting, as their effort and energy level remain amongst the best in the country.

No. 16 Stetson Hatters

NET: 209

KenPom Overall: 218

KenPom O: 100

KenPom D: 342

Record: 22-12

Strength of Schedule: 267

Conference: Atlantic Sun

Conference Record: 11-5

Quad 1 Record: 1-2

The Stetson Hatters earned the Atlantic Sun Conference’s automatic bid with a 94-91 win over Austin Peay in the conference championship game. Stetson pulled off a one-point win over Jacksonville in the semifinals to reach the title game, and this tournament berth marks the school’s first in Division I.

Led by guard Jalen Blackmon, who averaged 21.5 points per game, the Hatters ended their season ranked in the top 100 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency rankings. They were strong from the perimeter, shooting 36.5% from the three (34th in the nation). They went 1-2 against Quad 1 opponents this season.

2024 March Madness: No. 16 Stetson vs. No. 1 UConn odds

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UConn -26.5

Over/Under: 144

Moneyline: UConn -20000, Stetson +3500