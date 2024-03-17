How much will the winner of THE PLAYERS Championship receive in 2024

THE PLAYERS Championship tees off this week from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The tournament known as the “fifth major” is one of the PGA TOUR’s signature events, meaning that an elite field will be competing for an elevated purse. This year, the winner of THE PLAYERS will take home $4.5 million from a $25 million purse.

Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +550. Scheffler won THE PLAYERS last year, as well, defeating runner-up Tyrrell Hatton by five strokes. He was having putting issues over the last few months, but he changed putters heading into last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational and appears to have solved the problem.

Rory McIlroy follows at +1200 at DraftKings, and Xander Schauffele sits at +2000 heading into the week.

Just one month remains until The Masters, and this tournament can give us a sneak peek of what to expect from the PGA TOUR golfers at Augusta in April. Of course, this field is limited to only PGA TOUR golfers, whereas the official majors are open to LIV golfers, as well.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2024 PLAYERS.

Winner: $4,500,000

2nd: $2,725,000

3rd: $1,725,000

4th: $1,225,000

5th: $1,025,000

6th: $906,250

7th: $843,750

8th: $781,250

9th: $731,250

10th: $681,250

11th: $631,250

12th: $581,250

13th: $531,250

14th: $481,250

15th: $456,250

16th: $431,250

17th: $406,250

18th: $381,250

19th: $356,250

20th: $331,250

21st: $306,250

22nd: $281,250

23rd: $261,250

24th: $241,250

25th: $221,250

26th: $201,250

27th: $193,750

28th: $186,250

29th: $178,750

30th: $171,250

31st: $163,750

32nd: $156,250

33rd: $148,750

34th: $142,500

35th: $136,250

36th: $130,000

37th: $123,750

38th: $118,750

39th: $113,750

40th: $108,750

41st: $103,750

42nd: $98,750

43rd: $93,750

44th: $88,750

46th: $78,750

47th: $73,750

48th: $69,750

49th: $66,250

50th: $64,250

51st: $62,750

52nd: $61,250

53rd: $60,250

54th: $59,250

55th: $58,750

56th: $58,250

57th: $57,750

58th: $57,250

59th: $56,750

60th: $56,250

61st: $55,750

62nd: $55,250

63rd: $54,750

64th: $54,250

65th: $53,750