How much will the winner of THE PLAYERS Championship receive in 2024

THE PLAYERS Championship tees off this week from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The tournament known as the “fifth major” is one of the PGA TOUR’s signature events, meaning that an elite field will be competing for an elevated purse. This year, the winner of THE PLAYERS will take home $4.5 million from a $25 million purse.
Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +550. Scheffler won THE PLAYERS last year, as well, defeating runner-up Tyrrell Hatton by five strokes. He was having putting issues over the last few months, but he changed putters heading into last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational and appears to have solved the problem.
Rory McIlroy follows at +1200 at DraftKings, and Xander Schauffele sits at +2000 heading into the week.
Just one month remains until The Masters, and this tournament can give us a sneak peek of what to expect from the PGA TOUR golfers at Augusta in April. Of course, this field is limited to only PGA TOUR golfers, whereas the official majors are open to LIV golfers, as well.
Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2024 PLAYERS.
Winner: $4,500,000
2nd: $2,725,000
3rd: $1,725,000
4th: $1,225,000
5th: $1,025,000
6th: $906,250
7th: $843,750
8th: $781,250
9th: $731,250
10th: $681,250
11th: $631,250
12th: $581,250
13th: $531,250
14th: $481,250
15th: $456,250
16th: $431,250
17th: $406,250
18th: $381,250
19th: $356,250
20th: $331,250
21st: $306,250
22nd: $281,250
23rd: $261,250
24th: $241,250
25th: $221,250
26th: $201,250
27th: $193,750
28th: $186,250
29th: $178,750
30th: $171,250
31st: $163,750
32nd: $156,250
33rd: $148,750
34th: $142,500
35th: $136,250
36th: $130,000
37th: $123,750
38th: $118,750
39th: $113,750
40th: $108,750
41st: $103,750
42nd: $98,750
43rd: $93,750
44th: $88,750
46th: $78,750
47th: $73,750
48th: $69,750
49th: $66,250
50th: $64,250
51st: $62,750
52nd: $61,250
53rd: $60,250
54th: $59,250
55th: $58,750
56th: $58,250
57th: $57,750
58th: $57,250
59th: $56,750
60th: $56,250
61st: $55,750
62nd: $55,250
63rd: $54,750
64th: $54,250
65th: $53,750