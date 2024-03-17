How to watch NASCAR’s Food City 500: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

NASCAR’s Cup Series will head to the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee for its next race. The 2024 Food City 500 will be held on Sunday, March 17. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox. This will be the fifth race of the season, and the first of two in Bristol.

The Food City 500 has been held on a dirt surface for the last three years but will move back to concrete in 2024. Christopher Bell is the reigning winner and took the checkered flag in 2:40:40 last year. Kyle Busch won a slow race in 2022 with a time of 3:34:27, and Joey Logano won a rain-postponed race in 2021 that needed three laps of overtime in 2:43:53.

This race will be 500 laps around the .533-mile circuit. The first two stages will each be 125 laps, with the final stage increasing to 250 laps. Bell and Kyle Larson have the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. They are followed by Denny Hamlin (+550) and William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch at +1100.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2024 Food City 500 live stream

Date: Sunday, March 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

STARTING LINEUP