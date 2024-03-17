 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Food City 500: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

We go over when and how you can watch the 2024 Food City 500 Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennesee.

By Teddy Ricketson
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Valvoline Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 08, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series will head to the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee for its next race. The 2024 Food City 500 will be held on Sunday, March 17. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox. This will be the fifth race of the season, and the first of two in Bristol.

The Food City 500 has been held on a dirt surface for the last three years but will move back to concrete in 2024. Christopher Bell is the reigning winner and took the checkered flag in 2:40:40 last year. Kyle Busch won a slow race in 2022 with a time of 3:34:27, and Joey Logano won a rain-postponed race in 2021 that needed three laps of overtime in 2:43:53.

This race will be 500 laps around the .533-mile circuit. The first two stages will each be 125 laps, with the final stage increasing to 250 laps. Bell and Kyle Larson have the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. They are followed by Denny Hamlin (+550) and William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch at +1100.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2024 Food City 500 live stream

Date: Sunday, March 17
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: Fox
Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2024 Food City 500 Starting Lineup

Pos Driver Car No.
1 Ryan Blaney 12
2 Josh Berry 4
3 Denny Hamlin 11
4 Joey Logano 22
5 Chase Elliott 9
6 Chase Briscoe 14
7 Michael McDowell 34
8 William Byron 24
9 Bubba Wallace 23
10 Kyle Larson 5
11 Martin Truex Jr. 19
12 Christopher Bell 20
13 Harrison Burton 21
14 Kyle Busch 8
15 Erik Jones 43
16 Zane Smith 71
17 Brad Keselowski 6
18 Corey LaJoie 7
19 Ty Gibbs 54
20 Daniel Hemric 31
21 Austin Cindric 2
22 Noah Gragson 10
23 Tyler Reddick 45
24 Todd Gilliland 38
25 Ryan Preece 41
26 John H. Nemechek 42
27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47
28 Daniel Suarez 99
29 Alex Bowman 48
30 AJ Allmendinger 16
31 Austin Dillon 3
32 Justin Haley 51
33 Kaz Grala 15
34 Chris Buescher 17
35 Carson Hocevar 77
36 Ross Chastain 1

