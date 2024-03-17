Full list of odds to win National Championship in 2024 NCAA Tournament

The 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket is officially set, with defending champions UConn snagging the overall No. 1 seed. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Huskies are the favorite to win the whole thing again. They would become the first team since Florida in the late 2000s to win back-to-back college basketball national titles on the men’s side.
The other No. 1 seeds Houston, Purdue and UNC are behind UConn in the odds table. The Cougars and Boilermakers made the tournament last year, while the Tar Heels are hoping to capitalize on the returns of some key players after last year’s campaign was a disaster.
Here’s a look at the full odds table for the 2024 men’s college basketball championship.
2024 March Madness: National Championship odds
2024 NCAA Tournament Winner Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Team
|Odds
|UConn
|+450
|Houston
|+500
|Purdue
|+600
|North Carolina
|+1200
|Arizona
|+1200
|Auburn
|+1400
|Iowa State
|+1600
|Tennessee
|+1800
|Kentucky
|+2200
|Marquette
|+2500
|Duke
|+2500
|Creighton
|+2500
|Illinois
|+3000
|Baylor
|+3500
|Kansas
|+4000
|Alabama
|+4000
|Gonzaga
|+6000
|Florida
|+6000
|BYU
|+6000
|Wisconsin
|+6000
|Saint Marys
|+7000
|San Diego State
|+8000
|Michigan State
|+10000
|Clemson
|+10000
|Texas Tech
|+10000
|New Mexico
|+12000
|Mississippi State
|+12000
|Washington State
|+12000
|Texas
|+12000
|TCU
|+12000
|South Carolina
|+12000
|Northwestern
|+14000
|Nevada
|+14000
|Nebraska
|+14000
|Utah State
|+15000
|North Carolina State
|+16000
|Florida Atlantic
|+16000
|Dayton
|+16000
|Texas A&M
|+16000
|Oregon
|+18000
|Drake
|+20000
|Colorado
|+20000
|Colorado State
|+25000
|James Madison
|+25000
|Boise State
|+25000
|Virginia
|+30000
|Grand Canyon
|+30000
|McNeese
|+30000
|Vermont
|+40000
|South Dakota State
|+50000
|Charleston
|+50000
|Western Kentucky
|+50000
|Yale
|+50000
|Samford
|+50000
|Oakland
|+50000
|Duquesne
|+50000
|Akron
|+60000
|UAB
|+60000
|Long Beach State
|+80000
|Morehead State
|+80000
|Montana State
|+100000
|Colgate
|+100000
|Grambling
|+100000
|Stetson
|+100000
|Howard
|+100000
|Longwood
|+100000
|Wagner
|+100000
After the four No. 1s, there’s a nice mix of seeds when it comes to title chances. No. 4 Auburn checks in ahead of No. 2 seeds Marquette and Tennessee and No. 3 Kentucky. No. 2 Arizona is fifth in the table despite not making the Final Four since 2001, ahead of more proven programs like Duke and Kansas.