Full list of odds to win National Championship in 2024 NCAA Tournament

The 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket is officially set, with defending champions UConn snagging the overall No. 1 seed. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Huskies are the favorite to win the whole thing again. They would become the first team since Florida in the late 2000s to win back-to-back college basketball national titles on the men’s side.

The other No. 1 seeds Houston, Purdue and UNC are behind UConn in the odds table. The Cougars and Boilermakers made the tournament last year, while the Tar Heels are hoping to capitalize on the returns of some key players after last year’s campaign was a disaster.

Here’s a look at the full odds table for the 2024 men’s college basketball championship.

2024 March Madness: National Championship odds

2024 NCAA Tournament Winner Odds Team Odds Team Odds UConn +450 Houston +500 Purdue +600 North Carolina +1200 Arizona +1200 Auburn +1400 Iowa State +1600 Tennessee +1800 Kentucky +2200 Marquette +2500 Duke +2500 Creighton +2500 Illinois +3000 Baylor +3500 Kansas +4000 Alabama +4000 Gonzaga +6000 Florida +6000 BYU +6000 Wisconsin +6000 Saint Marys +7000 San Diego State +8000 Michigan State +10000 Clemson +10000 Texas Tech +10000 New Mexico +12000 Mississippi State +12000 Washington State +12000 Texas +12000 TCU +12000 South Carolina +12000 Northwestern +14000 Nevada +14000 Nebraska +14000 Utah State +15000 North Carolina State +16000 Florida Atlantic +16000 Dayton +16000 Texas A&M +16000 Oregon +18000 Drake +20000 Colorado +20000 Colorado State +25000 James Madison +25000 Boise State +25000 Virginia +30000 Grand Canyon +30000 McNeese +30000 Vermont +40000 South Dakota State +50000 Charleston +50000 Western Kentucky +50000 Yale +50000 Samford +50000 Oakland +50000 Duquesne +50000 Akron +60000 UAB +60000 Long Beach State +80000 Morehead State +80000 Montana State +100000 Colgate +100000 Grambling +100000 Stetson +100000 Howard +100000 Longwood +100000 Wagner +100000

After the four No. 1s, there’s a nice mix of seeds when it comes to title chances. No. 4 Auburn checks in ahead of No. 2 seeds Marquette and Tennessee and No. 3 Kentucky. No. 2 Arizona is fifth in the table despite not making the Final Four since 2001, ahead of more proven programs like Duke and Kansas.