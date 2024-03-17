 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of odds to win National Championship in 2024 NCAA Tournament

We go over title odds for every team in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Connecticut Huskies guard Tristen Newton shoots for two against Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket is officially set, with defending champions UConn snagging the overall No. 1 seed. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Huskies are the favorite to win the whole thing again. They would become the first team since Florida in the late 2000s to win back-to-back college basketball national titles on the men’s side.

The other No. 1 seeds Houston, Purdue and UNC are behind UConn in the odds table. The Cougars and Boilermakers made the tournament last year, while the Tar Heels are hoping to capitalize on the returns of some key players after last year’s campaign was a disaster.

Here’s a look at the full odds table for the 2024 men’s college basketball championship.

2024 March Madness: National Championship odds

2024 NCAA Tournament Winner Odds

Team Odds
Team Odds
UConn +450
Houston +500
Purdue +600
North Carolina +1200
Arizona +1200
Auburn +1400
Iowa State +1600
Tennessee +1800
Kentucky +2200
Marquette +2500
Duke +2500
Creighton +2500
Illinois +3000
Baylor +3500
Kansas +4000
Alabama +4000
Gonzaga +6000
Florida +6000
BYU +6000
Wisconsin +6000
Saint Marys +7000
San Diego State +8000
Michigan State +10000
Clemson +10000
Texas Tech +10000
New Mexico +12000
Mississippi State +12000
Washington State +12000
Texas +12000
TCU +12000
South Carolina +12000
Northwestern +14000
Nevada +14000
Nebraska +14000
Utah State +15000
North Carolina State +16000
Florida Atlantic +16000
Dayton +16000
Texas A&M +16000
Oregon +18000
Drake +20000
Colorado +20000
Colorado State +25000
James Madison +25000
Boise State +25000
Virginia +30000
Grand Canyon +30000
McNeese +30000
Vermont +40000
South Dakota State +50000
Charleston +50000
Western Kentucky +50000
Yale +50000
Samford +50000
Oakland +50000
Duquesne +50000
Akron +60000
UAB +60000
Long Beach State +80000
Morehead State +80000
Montana State +100000
Colgate +100000
Grambling +100000
Stetson +100000
Howard +100000
Longwood +100000
Wagner +100000

After the four No. 1s, there’s a nice mix of seeds when it comes to title chances. No. 4 Auburn checks in ahead of No. 2 seeds Marquette and Tennessee and No. 3 Kentucky. No. 2 Arizona is fifth in the table despite not making the Final Four since 2001, ahead of more proven programs like Duke and Kansas.

