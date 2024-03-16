William Zepeda vs. Maxi Hughes fight time, live stream, more for lightweight bout

Undefeated rising lightweight William Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) takes on previous IBO lightweight champion Maxi Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KOs) this Saturday, March 16. The twelve round bout gets going live at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to watch William Zepeda vs. Maxi Hughes

Zepeda-Hughes ring walks are expected for 11:15 p.m. ET on DAZN, depending on the length of the undercard. Coverage of the full card begins at 8 p.m. ET.

This card will stream on DAZN, to live stream it, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN.

Fighter history

Zepeda has won 25 of 29 total fights by knockout, including his last two. “Camaron” stopped Mercito Cesta in the sixth-round in his last fight, winning by TKO. The 27-year-old has wins over Rene Alvarado and Joseph Diaz, he’s also held the WBA Continental Americas title since July 2021.

Hughes is coming off a very controversial majority decision loss to George Kambosos last July. “Maximus” was looking to defend his IBO lightweight championship for a third time and arguably won the fight. The 34-year-old veteran also held stints as the British lightweight champion and European lightweight titleholder during his career.

Fight odds

Zepeda is the betting favorite with -1600 odds to win, while Hughes has +850 odds. The favored method of victory is Zepeda by KO/TKO/DQ (-400), according to Drafkings Sportsbook.

