Full undercard for William Zepeda vs. Maxi Hughes lightweight fight

Unbeaten lightweight William Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) returns to the ring this Saturday, March 16 against former IBO lightweight champion Maxi Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KOs). The twelve round bout will be held at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Live coverage of the card begins at 8 p.m. ET on DAZN.

Zepeda is a 27-year-old out of Mexico who has won his last two fights by knockout. The southpaw has held the WBA Continental Americas lightweight title since July 2021. In his last bout, Zepeda stopped Merci Gesta in the sixth round to secure a TKO win. With wins over former super featherweight champions Rene Alvarado and Joseph Diaz already on his resume, “Camaron” can seal a world title opportunity with a strong performance.

Hughes has over 13 years of professional experience, including a three-fight stint as IBO lightweight champion from 2021-2023. The 34-year-old from Britain also fights southpaw and in his last fight lost his title to a highly questionable majority decision to George Kambosos. Eager to get another championship shot at 135 pounds, the veteran is eyeing a win this weekend.

Before Zepeda and Hughes clash, the undercard features another fight at 135 pounds. In the co-main event, undefeated Floyd Schofield (16-0, 12 KOs) takes on Esteuri Suero (13-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout. Schofield is a -2500 betting favorite, while Suero has +1000 odds to win at Draftkings Sportsbook.

In the main event, Zepeda is the betting favorite with -1600 odds to win, while Hughes has +850 odds. The favored method of victory is Zepeda by KO/TKO/DQ (-400), according to Drafkings Sportsbook.

Full Card for William Zepeda vs. Maxi Hughes