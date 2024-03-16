NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, March 16

Even though there are nine games on Saturday’s NBA slate, only six come in for the day’s main DFS contests. That gives managers less choice when it comes to locking in value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kyle Lowry, 76ers, $4,700

After a hot stretch recently, the 76ers veteran point guard has cooled off a bit with three straight games under 20 fantasy points. Lowry has a good chance to bounce back Saturday though, with the Hornets ranking 19th in fantasy points allowed to opposing point guards. Charlotte also allowed Lowry to rack up 39.5 fantasy points at the beginning of the month, so there’s a good chance the guard can replicate that effort here.

T.J. McConnell, Pacers, $4,500

McConnell is an interesting case. If you believe in patterns, he’s worth staying away from in this game after alternating 28+ fantasy point outings with sub-20 fantasy point outings over the last five games. Playing time is a factor there, with the 20-minute marking seeming to be the sweet spot for the Pacers point guard to deliver value. He might get that chance against the Nets, who are a league-average side when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing point guards. In the event of a blowout, McConnell will get more run and in turn, tally more fantasy points.

Lu Dort, Thunder, $4,300

If you’re looking for a solid producer who won’t bust but is unlikely to boom, Dort is your man. He’s logged 20+ fantasy points in four straight games, and six of the last seven games. The Thunder small forward went for 22.5 fantasy points recently against the Grizzlies, although that game was quickly a blowout and Oklahoma City benched its starters. There’s some risk that could happen again but Dort has a strong floor for managers this year. He’s worth a look against a struggling opponent.