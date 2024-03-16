Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday’s games

We’ve got a loaded nine-game schedule in the NBA Saturday, headlined by a primetime contest featuring the Lakers and Warriors. Nine games means plenty of opportunities for bettors when it comes to targeting player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Donovan Mitchell over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Rockets (+135)

The Rockets have maintained their excellent perimeter defense despite leaning into the tank after the All-Star break, ranking fifth in opponent three-point percentage. However, Mitchell shouldn’t be phased by this stout defense. The Cavaliers star returned after a seven-game absence Wednesday to bury four triples in a win over the Pelicans. Prior to his injury issues, Mitchell was shooting 45% from deep over 12 games on 9.3 attempts per game. Even against a good defense, Mitchell is in solid form and had an extra day off. I like him to go over this line.

Tyrese Haliburton over 11.5 assists vs. Nets (-105)

You can take an alternate line on the Pacers guard (over 12.5 is +160) for a slightly better payout but this is not bad value. Haliburton has gone over this mark in the last two games and three of the last five, with one under coming at 11 assists. The Nets are extremely formidable when it comes to giving up assists, ranking second in opponent assists allowed since the All-Star break. However, they haven’t faced Haliburton yet this season. I think the Pacers guard can break through this defense and continue his solid production in this category Saturday.

Shai Gilgeous Alexander under 28.5 points vs. Grizzlies (+130)

There’s some obvious risks with taking an under on a lower alternate line for the Thunder guard, who has been sublime this season when it comes to scoring. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points per game this season and has gone over this mark four times in the last five games. However, his lone under came in a 31-point blowout of these same Grizzlies. Even with Desmond Bane set to return, I don’t believe Memphis will be competitive in this game. That should result in less playing time for Oklahoma City’s starters and in turn, push Gilgeous-Alexander’s point total under this mark.

Stephen Curry over 34.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Lakers (-110)

Curry is officially listed as questionable but is expected to make his return tonight against the Lakers. In two meetings against LA so far, Curry has dropped 46 and 32 points. That alone makes this mark extremely achievable for the Warriors guard. Draymond Green, Curry’s offensive partner in crime, is also expected to play after missing the team’s last game. That duo should be able to continue exploiting the Lakers’ defense, which has struggled against Golden State. I like Curry to get over this line in what should be a strong return to the court for him.

Domantas Sabonis 15+ rebounds vs. Knicks (+100)

Even the alternate lines are starting to lose value on Sabonis’ rebounding props, which tells you how good the Kings center has been on the glass. The Knicks do present a challenging matchup, ranking second in opponent rebounds allowed on the season and eighth in the category since the All-Star break. However, Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle are still out so the Knicks don’t have a great matchup for Sabonis specifically. Also, the Sacramento star has hit this mark in six of his last seven games.