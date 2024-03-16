Warriors vs. Lakers pick against the spread, over/under for Saturday, March 16

The Golden State Warriors (34-31) will meet the Los Angeles Lakers (36-31) in primetime action Saturday with both teams currently sitting in the play-in zone. These two teams have featured in some exciting contests over the years, and had a thrilling six-game playoff series a season ago. This is the third meeting between the two sides, with Golden State and Los Angeles each winning once. Both teams are hoping to bounce back from a loss in their last game.

The biggest injury story is Stephen Curry, who is listed as questionable and seems to be trending towards playing. Curry has missed the last three games with an ankle injury. Draymond Green, who missed the team’s last game with a back injury, is also questionable. Anthony Davis is probable for the Lakers and LeBron James is questionable but both are expected to play.

The Lakers are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 233.5. Los Angeles is -135 on the moneyline while Golden State is +114.

Warriors vs. Lakers, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +2.5

Both previous matchups were in Golden State, where the Warriors covered this spread twice. However, the Lakers haven’t fared well against the number at home. They are 11-13 ATS as a home favorite this season and 16-18 ATS as the home team, despite a 24-11 straight up mark at Crypto.com Arena. The Warriors are 14-8-1 ATS as the underdog this season and 10-6 ATS as a road underdog.

As long as Curry and Green both suit up, I think Golden State should be able to cover in this game. The Lakers have been able to grind out wins at home but have struggled to defend this Warriors team in two meetings. Give me Golden State in this contest.

Over/Under: Over 233.5

Lakers home unders used to be a thing early in the season but the team is now 16-17-1 to the over as the home side. Los Angeles has gone over its totals in three of the last four and five of the last seven games. The Warriors also trend to the under as the road side, going 12-19 to the over away from Chase Center. However, Golden State should be getting two important offensive pieces back for this one. Both previous matchups went over this line so I like the over once again tonight.