Picks for Marquette vs. UConn in Big East Conference Tournament Championship Game

The No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles take on the No. 1 Connecticut Huskies in the Big East Conference Championship Game on Saturday, March 16. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden. Below is everything you need to know about the matchup and a pick against the spread.

Marquette: 25-8 (14-6 Big East), 12 NET, 12 KenPom

Marquette fought their way through an attempted Providence comeback in the Big East semifinal to reach the conference championship game. The Golden Eagles lucked out with their semifinal opponent after Providence upset Big East No. 2 Creighton in the quarterfinal round. The Eagles did not have the easiest path to the title game, as they went to overtime against Villanova in their own quarterfinal.

The Golden Eagles are looking for their second consecutive title, but the team’s second-highest scorer, Tyler Kolek, remains sidelined as the Big East tournament continues. Kam Jones, Stevie Mitchell, and David Joplin have stepped up to fill the gaps, and forward Oso Ighodaro scored 20 points against Providence in the semifinal game. Marquette has fallen to UConn twice this season, 74-67 and 81-53.

UConn: 30-3 (18-2 Big East), 2 NET, 2 KenPom

UConn earned the top seed in the Big East Tournament this season, and are staring down a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as the reigning champions. The Huskies dispatched Xavier fairly easily in the quarterfinal round, but their Big East title hopes nearly came crashing down in their semifinal game against St. John’s. The Red Storm had given UConn some trouble earlier this season, and they did not back down easily. The Huskies ended up winning 95-90, with guards Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer combining for 45 points.

In each of UConn’s regular season wins over Marquette, they beat the Eagles from the three-point line and in the rebounding stat line. With a fully healthy starting lineup, this should be a sustainable strategy for the Huskies as they look for a title.

How to watch the Big East Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 16, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)

TV: Fox

Livestream: FoxSports.com

Odds for Big East Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UConn -9.5

Moneyline: UConn -470, Marquette +360

Total: 142.5

The Pick: UConn -9.5

Both teams are coming out of the semifinals with close calls under their belts, but for Marquette, it has now been two close calls without one of their top players. UConn is not only fully healthy, but has handily defeated the Eagles twice this season. Even with a title on the line, I don’t think Marquette will be able to hang around for the entire game. However, both teams will earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament, regardless of the outcome here.