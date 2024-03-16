Picks for UT Arlington vs. Grand Canyon in WAC Tournament Championship Game

The 2024 WAC Tournament Championship Game will take place from Orleans Arena in Birmingham tonight as the No. 3 UT Arlington Mavericks will battle the No. 1 Grand Canyon Antelopes. Tipoff is set for 11:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

The winner will receive the WAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Grand Canyon is seeking its second straight WAC tourney title and is gunning for its third NCAA bid in four years. Meanwhile, UTA is seeking just its second trip to the Big Dance in program history.

We’ll take a look at the two teams below and make a pick for the championship.

UT Arlington: 20-13 (13-7 WAC), 129 NET, 115 KenPom

UT Arlington got off to a middling start in the WAC before going on an absolute heater to end the regular season. The Mavericks ripped off six straight victories to end the campaign, vaulting themselves up to third place and the No. 3 seed for the conference tournament. They buried No. 6 Stephen F. Austin 109-78 in the quarterfinals on Thursday before upsetting No. 2 Tarleton 87-84 in the semifinals on Friday.

UTA likes to play fast on both sides of the floor and operates with the 36th fastest tempo in the entire country. They were an effective shooting team against WAC opponents this season, leading the league with 52.6% in eFG% and 36.6% shooting from three.

Grand Canyon: 28-4 (17-3 WAC), 51 NET, 54 KenPom

Grand Canyon was once again the class of the WAC and despite its record, its only path to the NCAA Tournament is winning tonight’s championship game. The Antelopes only suffered a few setbacks during the regular season as they routinely dominated other conference foes. Enjoying a double-bye straight to the semifinals, they handled business in an 80-72 victory over No. 4 Seattle on Friday.

GC boasts the most efficient offense and defense in the WAC and put the clamps on conference foes on the defensive side of the floor. The Antelopes were menaces in the paint, limiting opponents to just 42.3% shooting from two and had a 14% block rate. Size should play a big factor in tonight’s game as they are collectively two inches taller than the Mavs.

How to watch the WAC Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 16, 11:30 p.m. ET

Where: Orleans Arena (Paradise, Nevada)

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Odds for WAC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Grand Canyon -6

Moneyline: Grand Canyon -258, UT Arlington +210

Total: 146.5

The Pick: Grand Canyon -6

Grand Canyon defeated UT Arlington by six in their previous meeting and I think we can expect a similar result this evening. The size differential will force the Mavericks to go outside a lot in this contest and I don’t think that they can sustain when facing an Antelope defense that has smothered WAC opponents all year long. I’ll take GC to cover.