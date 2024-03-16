Picks for Oregon vs. Colorado in Pac-12 Conference Tournament Championship Game

The final Pac-12 Tournament ever was all chalk until the semifinals on Saturday, which saw two big upsets that led to No. 4 Oregon facing No. 3 Colorado for the final conference championship on Saturday.

The last-ever Pac-12 men’s basketball game is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and will air on Fox.

Oregon: 22-11 (12-8 Pac-12), 61 NET, 58 KenPom

The Ducks were down 33-23 at halftime to No. 1 Arizona, with star center N’Faly Dante missing plenty of action due to a knock he took early in the first period. But he returned before intermission, and what ensued was one of the great comebacks ever seen in this storied tournament.

Jackson Shelstad and Jermaine Couisnard combined to shoot 6-9 from three-point range in the final 20 minutes, and the Wildcats were just 7-21 from the field and got outrebounded 21-11. Oregon outscored a team that was cruising to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament 44-26, and went on to win 67-59.

But most bracketologists still have the Ducks on the outside of the NCAA Tournament bubble, so they’ll need a win today to secure the leagues final automatic bid.

Colorado: 24-9 (13-7 Pac-12), 24 NET, 23 KenPom

The Buffs are one of the best shooting teams in the country, but were just 3-15 from three-point range in their 58-52 win over No. 2 Washington State on Friday. KJ Simpson played all 40 minutes and finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists, including four clutch free throws in the waning seconds to ice it.

Colorado held Wazzu to just 4-19 from three-point range while forcing 19 turnovers in the win.

How to watch the Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 16, 9 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Fox

Livestream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App

Odds for Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Colorado -2.5

Moneyline: Colorado -142, Oregon +120

Total: 139.5

The Pick: Under 139.5

The outrageous shotmaking of Oregon last night by Shelstad and Couisnard aside, both these teams have been through a physical and emotional wringer over the last three days. So don’t expect the same level of basketball on Saturday.

Oregon will need a big game out of N’Faly Dante defensively, and he’s the best stopper left in the tournament (10 rebounds, four blocks to go with 14 points, vs. Arizona). Colorado has shown they can disrupt jump shooters during their current eight-game winning streak that has put them back into the NCAA Tournament, and both these teams aren’t exactly trying to run-and-gun anyway with both averaging around 67 possessions per game.

Expect a sloppy end to the Conference of Champions on the floor, and the first to 55 probably cuts down the nets for the final time.