Picks for Long Beach State vs. UC Davis in Big West Conference Tournament Championship Game

The No. 4 Long Beach State Beach take on the No. 2 UC Davis Aggies in the Big West Conference Championship Game on Saturday, March 16. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET from the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup and a pick against the spread.

Long Beach State: 20-14 (10-10 Big West), 173 NET, 165 KenPom

Long Beach State took down UC Riverside in the quarterfinal before defeating top-seeded UC Irvine, 83-79, in the semifinal round. Forward Aboubacar Traore put up 20 points in the upset, with Marcus Tsohonis and Jadon Jones adding 15 apiece in the win. The Beach have not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2012.

In their final regular season game, the Beach fell to UC Davis by 10 points. However, they defeated the Aggies on the road by four points earlier in the regular season. They enter as one-score underdogs.

UC Davis: 20-12 (14-6 Big West), 166 NET, 171 KenPom

UC Davis earned a bye to the semifinal round, where they were nearly taken down by the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, but held on for a 68-65 win. Guard Elijah Pepper put up 25 points in the victory. The Aggies last went dancing in 2017.

In their recent 10-point win over Long Beach State, Kane Milling put up 24 points, and guards Pepper and Ty Johnson combined for another 35.

How to watch the Big West Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 16, 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: The Dollar Loan Center (Henderson, Nevada)

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Odds for Big West Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UC Davis -2

Moneyline: UC Davis -122, Long Beach State +102

Total: 144

The Pick: UC Davis -2

UC Davis grabbed a dominant win over Long Beach State in the final game of the regular season, and have more rest than the Beach after playing just a single tournament game. Take the higher seed to cover.