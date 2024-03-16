Picks for Texas Southern vs. Grambling State in SWAC Tournament Championship Game

The 2024 Conference USA Tournament Championship Game will take place from Bartow Arena in Birmingham this evening as the No. 3 Texas Southern Tigers will battle the No. 1 Grambling State Tigers. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. This is a rematch of last year’s SWAC title game, where TSU upset GSU in a 61-58 victory.

The winner will receive the SWAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Grambling State is seeking both its first SWAC tourney title and its first trip to the NCAA’s at the Division I level. Meanwhile, Texas Southern is looking to continue its SWAC dynasty with a fourth straight conference tournament title and a fourth straight trip to the Big Dance.

We’ll take a look at the two teams below and make a pick for the championship.

Texas Southern: 16-15 (12-6 SWAC), 276 NET, 268 KenPom

After struggling through its regular season slate last season, Texas Southern got back to being one of the upper echelon teams in the league this year. The team had a handful of hiccups, but remained consistent and split regular season games against both Grambling State and Alcorn State. The Tigers would then carry that momentum over into the SWAC tourney, taking out No. 6 Jackson State 73-62 in the quarterfinals before holding off No. 7 Alabama A&M 72-65 in last night’s semifinals.

TSU strength is on defense and they prefer to play aggressive and speed teams up with an average possession length of 16.9 seconds. This allowed the Tigers to force bad shots as they held opponents to just 47.9% in eFG% shooting. However, they are susceptible to fouls and allowing plenty trips to the line as opponents boasted a 39.7% free throw rate against them.

Grambling State: 19-14 (14-4 SWAC), 288 NET, 278 KenPom

Grambling State once again handled business in SWAC action to claim its second straight regular season championship under head coach Donte Jackson. The Tigers rattled off six straight wins towards the end of the regular season before getting clipped by Alabama State in the regular season finale. They’d immediately get revenge with a 56-50 win over No. 8 ASU in the quarterfinals before downing No. 5 Bethune-Cookman 65-53 in the semis on Friday.

GSU takes it time on offense with a slow tempo, averaging 18.8 seconds per offensive possession. That strategy was effective in helping the Tigers find the right shots from downtown in conference play as they ended up leading the SWAC in three-point shooting at 36%. They still had an extremely low assist rate in conference play at just 41%, so ball movement (or lack thereof) could be something that makes or breaks their title hopes.

How to watch the SWAC Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 16, 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)

TV: ESPNU

Livestream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Odds for SWAC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas Southern -2.5

Moneyline: TSU -142, GSU +120

Total: 127.5

The Pick: Grambling State +2.5

Grambling State has had an entire year to sit on last year’s title game loss and I think it will come out with a higher sense of urgency given who it is playing tonight. They knocked off TSU in their most recent matchup a month ago and I think that they can overcome their aggressive defense to clinch the program’s very first bid to the NCAA Tournament.