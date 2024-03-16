Picks for NC State vs. UNC in ACC Tournament Championship Game

The No. 10 NC State Wolfpack take on the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Conference Championship Game on Saturday, March 16. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET from Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup and a pick against the spread.

NC State: 21-14 (9-11 ACC), 68 NET, 66 KenPom

The NC State Wolfpack have had one of the more miraculous conference tournament runs in recent memory. They began as a No. 10 seed, which means that they received no bye. They first dispatched Louisville, before earning a win over No. 7 Syracuse, against whom they lost earlier this season. Then, they moved onto the big hitters — the Wolfpack went up the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils in the quarterfinals, and heated up from the perimeter, going 43.8% from the three-point line. DJ Horne led the team with 18 points in the 74-69 upset.

After shocking Duke, the Wolfpack’s path didn’t get much easier. Their semifinal matchup against Virginia, against whom they went 1-1 in the regular season, went to overtime after two exactly evenly matched halves. Forward DJ Burnes, Jr. put the Wolfpack over the top in the 73-65 victory. Can the Cinderella story continue as NC State faces in-state rival North Carolina?

UNC: 27-6 (17-3 ACC), 7 NET, 7 KenPom

The No. 1 Tar Heels certainly did not expect to be facing NC State here. The general consensus was that this championship would be a matchup between Duke and UNC after the Tar Heels won both regular season matchups over the Blue Devils. However, they also defeated the Wolfpack twice this season, 67-54 and 79-70. They unsurprisingly enter as heavy favorites, but do they have the momentum to stop a seemingly unstoppable Cinderella run?

The Tar Heels had a bye to the quarterfinals, and they handily defeated Florida State before eking one out over Pitt in a 72-65 battle that stayed close for the majority of the game. Guard RJ Davis led the team with 25 points in the win, and Armando Bacot added 19 of his own.

How to watch the ACC Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 16, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena (Washington D.C.)

TV: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Odds for ACC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UNC -10

Moneyline: UNC -550, NC State +410

Total: 144

The Pick: NC State +10

NC State kept UNC within nine in their most recent regular season matchup, and this team is now on a roll. They should have plenty of confidence and momentum to feed from after defeating both Duke and Virginia, and I like the Wolfpack to keep this one close. While they are far less rested than UNC, there’s just something about a Cinderella in March that you can’t pick against.

The Tar Heels will earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament, win or lose, but the Wolfpack will likely need a win here to go dancing with the automatic bid.