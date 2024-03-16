Picks for Iowa State vs. Houston in Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship Game

The 2024 Big 12 Tournament Championship Game will take place from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City this evening as the No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones will battle the the No. 1 Houston Cougars. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

The winner will receive the Big 12’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Houston is looking to capture both the regular season and conference tournament titles in its first year in the Big 12 and is also gunning for the No. 1 overall seed in the Big Dance. Meanwhile, Iowa State is searching for its first Big 12 Tournament championship since 2019. These two teams split both of their regular season games.

We’ll take a look at the two teams below and make a pick for the championship.

Iowa State: 26-7 (13-5 Big 12), 8 NET, 9 KenPom

Iowa State took another step forward under head coach T.J. Otzelberger this season and finished second in the Big 12 standings. The Cyclones were able to get to tonight’s title game by handling business in the conference tournament in impressive fashion. They blew out Kansas State 76-57 in the quarterfinals on Thursday before taking down Baylor 76-62 in the semifinals on Friday.

Defense has been the calling card for ISU as it enters the title game with the second-most efficient unit in the entire country. The Cyclones have particularly excelled on the turnover front as their 25.9% turnover rate is the second best in the entire country. Sophomore guard Tamin Lipsey is averaging 2.7 steals per game and he is one of six Cyclones players averaging at least one a night.

Houston: 30-3 15-3 Big 12), 1 NET, 1 KenPom

Houston was fully prepared for its jump up to the Big 12 and once again dominated under the guidance of head coach Kelvin Sampson. Outside of a few slip ups, the Cougars powered its way to the Big 12 regular season title and that dominance carried over into the tournament. They stifled TCU in a 60-45 quarterfinal win on Thursday before blowing out Texas Tech 82-59 in the semifinals on Friday.

Remember when I just said that Iowa State boasts the second-most efficiency defense in the country? Well the only team ahead of it is Houston at No. 1 and it has been elite in several categories including holding opponents to just 43.6% in eFG%, the lowest percentage in the country. The Cougars are also the best blocking team in the nation with a 16.3% block rate.

How to watch the Big 12 Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 16, 6 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)

TV: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Odds for Big 12 Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Houston -5.5

Moneyline: Houston -238, Iowa State +195

Total: 121.5

The Pick: Under 121.5

Both of these teams have been on a collision course for this championship game all season long and we should be in for a competitive battle. Both of their defensive bonafides have been outlined and we should be in for a knock down, drag out fist fight. 121.5 is a low total and I’m still going to lean towards the under in this one.