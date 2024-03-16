 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the Weather Guard Truck Race on TV and via live stream

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is in action at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. We go over how you can watch the Weather Guard Truck Race and what time it will begin.

By Teddy Ricketson
Stewart Friesen, driver of the #52 Halmar International Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 01, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR will be in Bristol, Tennessee for its next set of races. After a week off, the Truck Series will be back in action as they run the 2024 Weather Guard Truck Race on Saturday, March 16. It will be a busy day as qualifying takes place earlier in the afternoon, followed by the race at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

This race will consist of 150 total laps around the .533-mile circuit. The first stage is 40 laps. the stage increases to 50 and the final stage increases again to 60 laps. This event had been one of the Truck Series’ dirt races for the last three years but is moving back to concrete in 2024.

This race typically lasts about an hour and 45 minutes. Joey Logano is the reigning winner, taking the checkered flag last year in 1:54:30. Ben Rhodes won in 1:37:55 in 2022, and Martin Truex Jr. won a rain-postponed race in 2021 in 1:49:30.

Kyle Busch has the best odds to win the 2024 Weather Guard Truck Race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +125 and is followed by Christian Eckes (+500), Corey Heim (+650), Ty Majeski (+700) and Grant Enfinger (+1100).

How to watch the Weather Guard Truck Race

Date: Saturday, March 16
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

Live streaming the Weather Guard Truck Race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2024 Weather Guard Truck Race Entry List

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 William Sawalich 1
2 Mason Massey 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Dean Thompson 5
5 Kyle Busch 7
6 Grant Enfinger 9
7 Corey Heim 11
8 Jake Garcia 13
9 Trey Hutchens 14
10 Tanner Gray 15
11 Taylor Gray 17
12 Tyler Ankrum 18
13 Christian Eckes 19
14 Mason Maggio 21
15 Keith McGee 22
16 Ty Dillon 25
17 Bret Holmes 32
18 Lawless Alan 33
19 Layne Riggs 38
20 Bayley Currey 41
21 Matt Mills 42
22 Daniel Dye 43
23 Kaden Honeycutt 45
24 Thad Moffitt 46
25 Stewart Friesen 52
26 Timmy Hill 56
27 Conner Jones 66
28 Rajah Caruth 71
29 Stefan Parsons 75
30 Spencer Boyd 76
31 Chase Purdy 77
32 Matt Crafton 88
33 Justin S. Carroll 90
34 Zane Smith 91
35 Ty Majeski 98
36 Ben Rhodes 99

