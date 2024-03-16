How to watch the Weather Guard Truck Race on TV and via live stream

NASCAR will be in Bristol, Tennessee for its next set of races. After a week off, the Truck Series will be back in action as they run the 2024 Weather Guard Truck Race on Saturday, March 16. It will be a busy day as qualifying takes place earlier in the afternoon, followed by the race at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

This race will consist of 150 total laps around the .533-mile circuit. The first stage is 40 laps. the stage increases to 50 and the final stage increases again to 60 laps. This event had been one of the Truck Series’ dirt races for the last three years but is moving back to concrete in 2024.

This race typically lasts about an hour and 45 minutes. Joey Logano is the reigning winner, taking the checkered flag last year in 1:54:30. Ben Rhodes won in 1:37:55 in 2022, and Martin Truex Jr. won a rain-postponed race in 2021 in 1:49:30.

Kyle Busch has the best odds to win the 2024 Weather Guard Truck Race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +125 and is followed by Christian Eckes (+500), Corey Heim (+650), Ty Majeski (+700) and Grant Enfinger (+1100).

How to watch the Weather Guard Truck Race

Date: Saturday, March 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

Live streaming the Weather Guard Truck Race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup