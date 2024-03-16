 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Weather Guard Truck Race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Weather Guard Truck Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
NASCAR Truck Series driver Taylor Gray (17) during the Victorias Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After a week off, NASCAR’s Truck Series will be back in action. It heads to Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee for the 2024 Weather Guard Truck Race. The race itself will be held at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 16, with qualifying taking place at 3:40 p.m. ET that afternoon. The race and qualifying will air on FS1.

This race and qualifying will be back on a concrete surface after being on dirt for the last three years in Bristol. It will utilize two-lap qualifying, which means drivers will have two laps around the .533-mile circuit, and their fastest lap will count toward qualifying standings. The fastest driver in qualifying will earn the pole position for Saturday night’s race as the starting lineup is determined.

This will be the fourth iteration of this race. Joey Logano is the reigning winner, taking the checkered flag last year in 1:54:30. Ben Rhodes was flying when he won 2022’s race in 1:37:55. Martin Truex Jr. won a rain postponed race in 2021 with a time of 1:49:30. Rajah Caruth won the last Truck Series race, his first career win.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Weather Guard Truck Race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2024 Weather Guard Truck Race Entry List

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 William Sawalich 1
2 Mason Massey 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Dean Thompson 5
5 Kyle Busch 7
6 Grant Enfinger 9
7 Corey Heim 11
8 Jake Garcia 13
9 Trey Hutchens 14
10 Tanner Gray 15
11 Taylor Gray 17
12 Tyler Ankrum 18
13 Christian Eckes 19
14 Mason Maggio 21
15 Keith McGee 22
16 Ty Dillon 25
17 Bret Holmes 32
18 Lawless Alan 33
19 Layne Riggs 38
20 Bayley Currey 41
21 Matt Mills 42
22 Daniel Dye 43
23 Kaden Honeycutt 45
24 Thad Moffitt 46
25 Stewart Friesen 52
26 Timmy Hill 56
27 Conner Jones 66
28 Rajah Caruth 71
29 Stefan Parsons 75
30 Spencer Boyd 76
31 Chase Purdy 77
32 Matt Crafton 88
33 Justin S. Carroll 90
34 Zane Smith 91
35 Ty Majeski 98
36 Ben Rhodes 99

