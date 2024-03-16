NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Weather Guard Truck Race

After a week off, NASCAR’s Truck Series will be back in action. It heads to Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee for the 2024 Weather Guard Truck Race. The race itself will be held at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 16, with qualifying taking place at 3:40 p.m. ET that afternoon. The race and qualifying will air on FS1.

This race and qualifying will be back on a concrete surface after being on dirt for the last three years in Bristol. It will utilize two-lap qualifying, which means drivers will have two laps around the .533-mile circuit, and their fastest lap will count toward qualifying standings. The fastest driver in qualifying will earn the pole position for Saturday night’s race as the starting lineup is determined.

This will be the fourth iteration of this race. Joey Logano is the reigning winner, taking the checkered flag last year in 1:54:30. Ben Rhodes was flying when he won 2022’s race in 1:37:55. Martin Truex Jr. won a rain postponed race in 2021 with a time of 1:49:30. Rajah Caruth won the last Truck Series race, his first career win.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Weather Guard Truck Race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.