NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Food City 500 in Bristol

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee for its next race. The 2024 Food City 500 will take place on Sunday, March 17, but qualifying for the event will be held the day before on Saturday. This event had been held on a dirt track the last three seasons but is moving back to concrete in 2024.

The Bristol Motor Speedway utilizes two-lap qualifying. The entry list will be split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. They will have two laps to set their fastest time and the five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process will be repeated with the drivers in Group B as they set their fastest two-lap qualifier time. The five fastest drivers will also advance to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will run a new single-car, two-lap qualifier, with the fastest driver earning pole position for Sunday.

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell head into qualifying with the best odds to win Sunday’s race installed at +500 at DraftKings Network. They are followed by Denny Hamlin (+550), William Byron (+1100), Ryan Blaney (+1100) and Kyle Busch (+1100).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Food City 500 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.