 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Food City 500 in Bristol

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Food City 500 at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Erik Jones, driver of the #43 Family Dollar Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 10, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee for its next race. The 2024 Food City 500 will take place on Sunday, March 17, but qualifying for the event will be held the day before on Saturday. This event had been held on a dirt track the last three seasons but is moving back to concrete in 2024.

The Bristol Motor Speedway utilizes two-lap qualifying. The entry list will be split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will run a single-car, two-lap qualifier. They will have two laps to set their fastest time and the five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process will be repeated with the drivers in Group B as they set their fastest two-lap qualifier time. The five fastest drivers will also advance to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will run a new single-car, two-lap qualifier, with the fastest driver earning pole position for Sunday.

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell head into qualifying with the best odds to win Sunday’s race installed at +500 at DraftKings Network. They are followed by Denny Hamlin (+550), William Byron (+1100), Ryan Blaney (+1100) and Kyle Busch (+1100).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Food City 500 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2024 Food City 500 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Josh Berry 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Noah Gragson 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Kaz Grala 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Daniel Hemric 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 John H. Nemechek 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Justin Haley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Zane Smith 71
35 Carson Hocevar 77
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Network