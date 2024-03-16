 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Bristol Cup Series race

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for NASCAR’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennesee.

By Teddy Ricketson
Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 10, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR will head to Bristol, Tennessee for its next set of races. The 2024 Food City 500 will be held on Sunday, March 17. Qualifying for the race will take place the day before at 5:50 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. This is the fifth race of the Cup Series season as they come off last week’s Shriners Children’s 500.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FS1 or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

How to watch qualifying for the Food City 500

Date: Saturday, March 16
Time: 5:50 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

This race has been held on dirt since 2021 but is moving back to concrete this year. The Bristol Motor Speedway will utilize two-lap qualifying. The entry list will be split into two groups, and the drivers in Group A will have two single-car laps to set their fastest possible time. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process will be repeated with the drivers in Group B with its five fastest drivers also advancing to the final qualifying round.

The 10 remaining drivers will get a new set of two slaps to set their fastest possible time. The fastest driver from the final qualifying round will earn pole position for Sunday’s race.

Entry list

2024 Food City 500 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Josh Berry 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Noah Gragson 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Kaz Grala 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Daniel Hemric 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 John H. Nemechek 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Justin Haley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Zane Smith 71
35 Carson Hocevar 77
36 Daniel Suarez 99

