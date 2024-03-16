NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Bristol Cup Series race

NASCAR will head to Bristol, Tennessee for its next set of races. The 2024 Food City 500 will be held on Sunday, March 17. Qualifying for the race will take place the day before at 5:50 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. This is the fifth race of the Cup Series season as they come off last week’s Shriners Children’s 500.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FS1 or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

How to watch qualifying for the Food City 500

Date: Saturday, March 16

Time: 5:50 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

This race has been held on dirt since 2021 but is moving back to concrete this year. The Bristol Motor Speedway will utilize two-lap qualifying. The entry list will be split into two groups, and the drivers in Group A will have two single-car laps to set their fastest possible time. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process will be repeated with the drivers in Group B with its five fastest drivers also advancing to the final qualifying round.

The 10 remaining drivers will get a new set of two slaps to set their fastest possible time. The fastest driver from the final qualifying round will earn pole position for Sunday’s race.

Entry list