Report: Steelers trading QB Kenny Pickett to the Eagles

Update: Steelers get No. 98 in the deal as well as two 2025 7th-rounders. The Eagles will get pick No. 120.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, per Adam Schefter. There is also mention of a pick swap in the news post, but details about specific picks being exchanged haven’t been released. Russell Wilson is slated to be the starter for the Steelers, while Pickett will compete to backup Jalen Hurts.

Pickett was part of the 2022 quarterback class that was very overhyped. At one point there were five quarterbacks mocked in the first round, but only Pickett went in the first two rounds. His Steelers career comes to an end, and the quarterback tallied 4,474 yards with 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions over 25 games. Former offensive coordinator Matt Canada took a lot of blame from the results, but when Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson for the veteran minimum this offseason, it was assumed that Pickett would be moving to a backup role. He apparently felt slighted and wanted to be moved. Now, he heads to Philly to backup Hurts.

Former Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph signed with the Tennessee Titans, and Mitch Trubisky signed with the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers aren’t likely to use their first-round pick this year on a new quarterback, but it would make sense to take a guy like Michael Penix Jr. or Spencer Rattler in the middle of the draft to round out the quarterback room behind Wilson, as well as signing a vet like Ryan Tannehill on a one-year deal.