Champions League title odds, bracket with quarterfinal round set

The quarterfinal round of the 2023-24 Champions League is officially set, continuing the knockout stage after a thrilling round of 16 which featured several home teams coming back in the second leg to win the matchup. Here’s a look at the latest title odds to win Europe’s top club competition, along with the full bracket after the quarterfinal draw.

Champions League title odds (as of March 15)

Manchester City: +175

Arsenal: +500

Real Madrid: +650

Bayern Munich: +700

Paris Saint-Germain: +800

Barcelona: +1000

Atletico Madrid: +1400

Borussia Dortmund: +2000

Those numbers get much more interesting when looking at the updated bracket, which pits the top four contenders according to the oddsmakers against each other in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. That means only one of those teams is going to make the final, which means the bottom four teams carry incredible value at the moment.

Champions League updated bracket

Quarterfinal round

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (Man City -280 to advance, Real Madrid +195)

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal (Bayern +100 to advance, Arsenal -135)

PSG vs. Barcelona (PSG -135 to advance, Barcelona +100)

Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund (Atletico Madrid -155 to advance, Dortmund +115)

Semifinal round

Winner of Man City/Real Madrid vs. winner of Bayern Munich/Arsenal

Winner of PSG/Barcelona vs. winner of Atletico Madrid/Borussia Dortmund

Taking a chance on defending champions Manchester City to advance to the final might be worth the payoff at this point but Pep Guardiola’s side have given away games in this competition often. It’s hard to trust any team on the other side of the bracket in terms of Champions League success, although Atletico Madrid and Barcelona do seem to be in better shape than PSG and Dortmund. It might be best to wait one more round to place a futures bet, especially since it’ll really clear up things in the top half of the bracket.