Kevin Connolly and Sean Avery join latest episode of Missin Curfew

Friday episodes of Missin Curfew, presented by DraftKings Network, usually see hosts Scottie Upshall and Shane O’Brien joined by a guest. They’ve had general managers, former coaches, and sometimes the rare celebrity on the show. The latest episode has the host tandem joined by former player Sean Avery and Entourage actor Kevin Connolly.

Avery spent 12 years playing the NHL between the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars and New York Rangers. He played in a career 580 games and finished with 247 points between 90 goals and 157 assists. Avery last played in the 2011-2012 season and has made a slow transition into acting. He played minor background roles in Patriots Day (Watertown Officer), Tenet (Red Soldier 1) and the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer (Weatherman). Connolly is most known for his role in Entourage but came to prominence in the 90s on the sitcom Unhappily Ever After.

The quartet spends a good segment of the exchanging stories from over the years, and it is clear they have known each other for many years. They discuss birthday parties, concerts shared, and recent sporting events attended such as the Kansas City Wild Card game and recent UFC PPV.

When they get back to talking about hockey, they cover the state of the New York Islanders, whether or not Steve Ott is deserving of being a head coach and who the best team is in the NHL today.

