NBA Player Props: Best Bet for New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers on DraftKings Sportsbook

We have another small slate on Friday, as just 12 teams are in action across the association.

The marquee matchup on this slate is Pelicans vs. Clippers, which will take place in New Orleans at 8:00 p.m. ET.

In this article, I’m going to break down my favorite NBA player prop on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s Pelicans-Clippers game. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers

George is coming off a 28-point outing in Chicago last night, in which he was WILDLY efficient, hitting 11 of his 12 attempts from the field.

Saying the Clippers are difficult to read from an availability standpoint would be an understatement. After Kawhi Leonard exited Tuesday’s game against the Timberwolves with back spasms, no one expected him to suit up Thursday night, but that’s exactly what happened while James Harden was ruled out.

On the second night of a back-to-back, it’s anyone’s guess who will take the floor for L.A. tonight, but I’m inclined to believe that George will likely be out there, while one of Harden or Leonard will sit. This is an important matchup for the Clippers, as they currently hold a three-game lead over the Pelicans for the No. 4 seed.

It hasn’t been the best season of George’s career, but the smooth score-first wing is still pouring in 22.2 points per contest, and he’s hit this over in four of his last five games. It’s also worth noting that he’s surpassed this total in two of the three meetings between these squads this year. If all of the Clippers’ big three suit up Friday night, I still like George to have a big night, but this prop really becomes enticing if Harden or Kawhi are ruled out.

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

That’s my favorite NBA player prop for Pelicans vs. Clippers! Stay tuned for more picks next week.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.