Pick on the Spread for St. John’s-Connecticut on March 15

The St. John’s Red Storm will be playing at Madison Square Garden in the Big East Tournament Semifinals on Friday with a golden opportunity to bolster their NCAA Tournament against the reigning National Champion Connecticut Huskies.

St. John’s Red Storm vs. Connecticut Huskies (-10, 146.5)

The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee announced that Big East Tournament games will count as home games for St. John’s and the metrics show how different the Red Storm are at home versus away from home.

The Red Storm entered the Big East Tournament 97th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis, but that improves to 34th at home as they allow 15.2 points fewer per 100 possessions at home than away from home.

While the Huskies are one of the most complete teams in college basketball, ranking in the top 10 nationally in both points scored and points allowed on a per possession basis, but a Connecticut defense that is sixth in points allowed on a per possession basis at home and 118th away from home, allowing 18.4 points more per 100 possessions in a road or neutral court setting.

Both teams have big splits with the perimeter defense at home versus on the road with Connecticut 20th in opponent home 3-point shooting percentage at 28.3%, but that balloons to 34.7% away from home, which is 198th, while St. John’s is 339th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage away from home at 38.2%, but that falls all the way to 30.2% at home, which is 62nd in the nation.

The Red Storm are also one of the few teams in the country that can match Connecticut’s size and physicality on the glass, entering Thursday ranked 29th in the country in rebound rate while the Huskies are fourth, but St. John’s blocks more shots than Connecticut, ranking eighth in percentage of opponents field goal attempts that they block.

With the St. John’s on a six game win streak since Rick Pitino called out many of his players following their loss to Seton Hall on February 18 and offense playing as well as it has all season with at least 80 points in every one of this games, St. John’s will put Connecticut on upset alert.

The Play: St. John’s +10

