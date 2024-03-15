Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday’s games

There’s a short six-game slate in the NBA Friday, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Even with a lighter schedule, there’s still plenty of spots for bettors to target favorable player props. Here’s a few of our top plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bam Adebayo under 10.5 rebounds vs. Pistons (-135)

I know it can feel odd to take an under on Adebayo’s rebounding prop, especially since he’s grabbed double-digit boards in each of the last three games and has gone over this number twice. The Pistons actually rank fourth in opponent rebounds allowed since the All-Star break, so they’ve cleaned things up a lot on the glass. In two games against Detroit this season, Adebayo has managed 15 total boards and gone under this line both times. I’ll take him to go under in the third matchup of the season as well.

Paolo Banchero over 6.5 assists vs. Raptors (+160)

The Magic forward’s official line is 5.5 (over -115, under -115) but I like him to go over in what is a favorable matchup for him. The Raptors are 26th in opponent assists allowed per game, which is good for Banchero as a point forward. The second-year star has gone over this mark in two of the last four games. Even though he only managed three assists against the Raptors in the last matchup, that Toronto team was much better than the current unit in tank mode. Banchero should get past this mark Friday.

CJ McCollum 4+ 3-pointers vs. Clippers (+145)

Although the official line is set at 2.5 (over -160, under +124), I think there’s more value on the alternate line for the Pelicans guard. McCollum didn’t play in one of the three season meetings between the Pelicans and Clippers, but he hit this mark in both of the games he did play in. McCollum has hit this mark in three of the last six games. Even though he failed to hit a triple in two games, he’s still shooting 37.2% over this span. After going 0-5 in the last game, I think McCollum bounces back in a big way. It also helps that the Clippers rank 26th in opponent three-point percentage since the All-Star break.

Nikola Jokic triple-double vs. Spurs (+160)

Jokic dropped 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in the last matchup between these teams, coming one dime short of a triple-double. He logged a triple-double in two of the last four games, and had a stretch of four straight triple-doubles immediately after the All-Star break. Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has improved tremendously since the early part of the season so the matchup is tricky but I do think Jokic looks to make a statement in this one and drop a massive stat line.