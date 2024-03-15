NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, March 15

There are six games on Friday’s NBA slate, which can make it challenging for DFS managers to find value additions for their lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Caleb Martin, Heat, $4,500

The Heat forward has generally been a solid DFS contributor, logging 25+ fantasy points in four of the last seven games. He struggled against the Nuggets, but has a much more favorable matchup Friday against the Pistons. Detroit ranks 22nd in fantasy points allowed to opposing power forwards, setting up Martin for a strong showing to bounce back from his lackluster effort against Denver.

Brice Sensabaugh, Jazz, $4,800

The Jazz have gone into tank mode, with both Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson both sitting games as the team slides down the West standings. That means more playing for the rookie Sensabaugh, who was largely in the G League this year. The Ohio State product tallied 60 fantasy points combined against the Bulls and Nuggets before struggling against Boston but the minutes have been there. He has a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who rank 27th in fantasy points allowed to opposing small forwards.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets, $4,400

Caldwell-Pope has seen his price point slide a bit after a few down outings, but the Nuggets starting shooting guard should be a great play tonight against the Spurs. Caldwell-Pope had seven straight 21+ fantasy point outings before the last two games. The Spurs rank 16th in fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards, and there’s a chance this turns into a blowout which might mean some more playing time and usage for Caldwell-Pope.