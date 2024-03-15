Picks for UMass Lowell vs. Vermont in the America East Conference Tournament Championship Game

The America East Conference Tournament Championship Game will take place from Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, VT, this morning as the No. 2 UMass Lowell River Hawks will visit the the No. 1 Vermont Catamounts. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

The winner will receive the America East’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. This is a rematch of last year’s championship game, where Vermont won 72-59. The Catamounts are seeking their third straight conference tournament title and their 11th trip to the Big Dance in program history. Meanwhile, UMass Lowell is searching for its very first NCAA tourney bid in its 11 seasons at the Division I level.

We’ll take a look at the two teams below and make a pick for the championship.

UMass Lowell: 22-9 (11-5 America East), 142 NET, 155 KenPom

UMass Lowell had a successful run through the regular season to earn the No. 2 seed in the America East Tournament. The River Hawks were then able to survive two close encounters to get to this point, beating UMBC in a 94-89 overtime victory last Saturday before knocking off Bryant in a 77-70 semifinal win on Tuesday.

UMass likes to play fast on both sides of the floor and that’s especially the case on defense, limiting opponents to an average of 16.6 seconds per possession. Offensively, the River Hawks have boasted the most efficient unit in the league and have been excellent at creating second-chance opportunities with a 31% offensive rebound rate. They’ve also been extremely effective at getting to the line with a 43.8% free throw rate against America East opponents.

Vermont: 27-6 (15-1 America East), 102 NET, 104 KenPom

As mentioned before, Vermont has been the big dog of the America East for the past few seasons and its trying to claim the league’s autobid for the third year in a row. The Catamounts ended the regular season on a seven-game win streak before staving off Albany and New Hampshire in close games to reach the final.

In contrast to UMass Lowell, Vermont likes to play at a more slow, methodical pace and that has allowed it to dictate the terms of most of its games. The Catamounts have had the most efficient defense in the league, holding opponents to just 45.2% in eFG% and 45% shooting from two. They’ve also limited America East teams to just a 19.2% offensive rebound rate and 21.9% free throw rate, so this will be a true best-on-best clash when going up against a UMass Lowell team that has excelled in those categories.

How to watch the America East Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 16

Where: Patrick Gymnasium (Burlington, Vermont), 11 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Odds for America East Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Vermont -7.5

Total: 133.5

Moneyline: Vermont -325, UMass Lowell +260

The Pick: Under 133.5

The America East title game should be close and competitive, so UMass Lowell covering as a road underdog would also be a good play. However, we’re going to hammer the under here considering that Vermont is the second-most under-friendly team in the entire country with it cashing in 22 of 31 games. As mentioned before, the Catamounts have been able to dictate the terms of games with its slow pace and should be able to do so in the comfort of their home gym.