NASCAR schedule for the 2024 Bristol Cup and Truck Series races

NASCAR will head to Bristol, Tennessee for its next set of races. The Truck Series returns from a week off, and the Cup Series will be in action. The Xfinity Series is off this week and will return next week.

The Truck Series will have a rare Saturday race with no events scheduled for Friday. Qualifying is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET, with the 2024 Weather Guard Truck Race following at 8 p.m. ET. Both qualifying and the race will air on FS1. Kyle Busch has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +125 and is followed by Christian Eckes (+500), Corey Heim (+650), Ty Majeski (+700) and Grant Enfinger (+1100).

The Cup Series will have qualifying at 5:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, and it will air on FS1. The 2024 Food City 500 is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 17, with the race moving over to Fox. Kyle Larson and last week’s winner Christopher Bell are tied for the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are installed at +500 and are followed by Denny Hamlin (+550), William Byron (+1100) and Ryan Blaney (+1100).

All times below are ET.

Saturday, March 16

3 p.m. — Practice, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

3:40 p.m. — Qualifying, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

5 p.m. — Practice, Cup Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

5:50 p.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

8 p.m. — Weather Guard Truck Race, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Sunday, March 17

3:30 p.m. — Food City 500, Cup Series — Fox, Fox Live