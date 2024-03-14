Marquette’s buzzer beater vs. Villanova waived off, Wildcats can’t secure NCAA bid in OT

The Villanova Wildcats entered their Big East quarterfinal game against the Marquette Golden Eagles in desperate need of a win to reach the 2024 NCAA Tournament. But in one of the more dramatic games of March Madness this year, the ‘Cats failed to find the win and fell 71-65 in overtime.

Their chances of making the NCAA Tournament are now on life support, and the coaching tenure of Kyle Neptune might be in peril as well. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had Villanova as one of the Last Four Out teams before the contest, and that won’t improve with the loss.

With the score 58-all and two seconds left in regulation, Marquette’s Kam Jones executed a perfect backcut to get a shot off that appeared to win it. But it was waived off as being just after the horn upon instant replay.

THE MARQUETTE SHOT IS RULED NO GOOD AND WE’RE GOING TO OVERTIME



But it was just delaying the inevitable, as the Golden Eagles went 2-3 from three-point range in overtime, while Villanova missed all three of their long-range attempts.

Jones finished with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. While Villanova outrebounded Marquette 44-37, it was the high-variance ‘Cats 9-35 from three-point range that proved pivotal in a game they had to have.

Thanks to new rules for the NIT in 2024, we’ll likely see Villanova in the event and hosting a first round game. But that might not be enough to keep Neptune on the Main Line, as the expectations in Radnor remain the highest of any program without an FBS football team in the country.

Marquette will face Providence in a Big East semifinal tomorrow afternoon.