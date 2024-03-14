Report: Chiefs sign WR Marquise Brown to one-year deal in free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed wide receiver Marquise Brown to a one-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport. Brown will have the opportunity to play with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and go for a historic three-peat while also using this opportunity as a platform to sign a bigger deal next offseason.

One of the most talented WRs available, Brown lands in a perfect spot on a 1-year deal with a chance to cash in next year. pic.twitter.com/eV4tMppSJv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024

Brown got his start with the Ravens, eventually putting up consistent numbers in his third season. He racked up just over 1,000 yards in that campaign but was traded to the Cardinals on draft day. That move re-united him with Oklahoma teammate Kyler Murray, and Brown appeared set to take advantage. He started the season extremely hot with three touchdowns in five games but then battled hamstring injuries which cost him most of the rest of the campaign. Last year, he struggled to do much as the Cardinals were without Murray for most of the year.

A speedster with a knack for creating yards after the catch, Brown now gets the best quarterback he’s ever had in a contract year. While it’ll be hard to say where to draft Brown in fantasy football formats due to the presence of Travis Kelce and the emergence of Rashee Rice, the speedy receiver is certainly worth taking a flier on. Look for Kelce to maintain his value as one of the top tight ends in the league but Brown and Rice will likely both fall into the WR2 range with Rice likely being slightly ahead due to his familiarity wiht the offense and injury history.