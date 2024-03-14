Chargers trade WR Keenan Allen to Bears for fourth-rounder in 2024 NFL Draft

The Keenan Allen Era with the Los Angeles Chargers is officially over.

The Bolts dealt their top receiver to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer. Allen declined to take a pay cut, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, which led to Los Angeles’ decision to deal their star pass-catcher.

The Allen trade comes on the same day that the Chargers released their other starting wide receiver, Mike Williams. That leaves L.A. with arguably the worst starting receiver group in the NFL with Quentin Johnson and Joshua Palmer as the presumptive starters. The Chargers also hold the No. 5 pick in the draft, which seems likely to be one of the top three receivers in Ohio State Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze.

For the Bears, they add another big-time weapon to an offense that sorely needed a second receiver to pair with D.J. Moore. And at a bargain price of just a fourth-rounder for the 31-year-old. Chicago is expected to select USC QB Caleb Williams with the first overall selection and the acquisition of Allen should make his transition to the NFL much, much easier.

Allen is in the final year of his contract and will make $23.1 million in 2024.