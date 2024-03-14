 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: D.C. Defenders RB Abram Smith feared done for season with ACL injury

Top UFL running back suffers injury in training camp

By Chet Gresham
D.C. Defenders running back Abram Smith #4, left, runs agfainst Arlington’s T.J. Barnes during the DC Defenders defeat of the Arlington Renegades 28-26 in XFL football on April 16, 2023 at Audi Field in Washington, DC. Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The United Football League looks like it might be without its best running back for the 2024 season, as D.C. Defenders RB Abram Smith has suffered a likely torn ACL during practice Wednesday, per Mike Mitchell. Smith was the XFL’s leading rusher last season and was poised for another strong year with the Defenders.

Smith ran the ball 157 times for 788 yards and 7 touchdowns, while catching 12 passes for 91 yards. His 5 yards per carry was tops for any back with 60+ rushing attempts. Cam’Ron Harris, Darius Hagans, and Pooka Williams are his backups, but the team still has time to add another back to the mix following this injury if they need.

The Defenders running game led them to the XFL Championship last year, as Smith and QB Jordan Ta’amu both saw a bunch of work on the ground. There is no doubt this is a big blow to their chances this season, but they are still a strong team and should be able to weather the storm.

