Reignmakers Pack Break Schedule for March 19-22

Join us all season long in ripping Reignmaker packs and building your collection of UFC and PGA Tour cards! Head to the Reignmakers Drops page and join a drop to secure a Pack Break Ticket. Every ticket purchased will receive a Booster Pack associated with their chosen sport. In addition to the Booster Pack, each Ticket comes with a designated golfer or fighter for that day’s break. As a participant, you will receive all the underlying cards revealed for that player.
Pack Breaks come with HUGE benefits including the opportunity to pull one of one SUPERCHARGED Reignmaker cards! Benefits include:
- 5x Franchise Score (5x the Franchise Score amount of a base Reignmaker tier card)
- Renewable for same fighter or golfer at Reignmaker tier for 2025 via Trade-In Portal
Streams for all breaks will run Tuesday through Friday at 4 p.m. EST. Tune in on the official DraftKings Youtube channel!
Reignmakers Pack Break Drop Schedule
Here’s what you need to know about the breaks dropping from Tuesday, March 19 through Friday, March 22.
Find all of the following drops on DraftKings Marketplace!
Tuesday, March 19
Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA Tour STANDARD) - $19.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 5 ELITE Fairway Packs & 10 RARE Fairway Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 3
Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA Tour PREMIER) - $69.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 20 ELITE Fairway Packs & 25 RARE Fairway Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 5
Break #3 (TWOSOME GOLFER, PGA Tour PREMIER) - $259.99 dropping @ 11:00 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 40 ELITE Fairway Packs & 40 RARE Fairway Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 5
Wednesday, March 20
Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA Tour STANDARD) - $29.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 10 ELITE Fairway Packs & 5 RARE Fairway Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 3
Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA Tour PREMIER) - $65.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 20 ELITE Fairway Packs & 20 RARE Fairway Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 5
Break #3 (TWOSOME GOLFER, PGA Tour PREMIER) - $199.99 dropping @ 11:00 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 30 ELITE Fairway Packs & 35 RARE Fairway Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 5
Thursday, March 21
Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA Tour STANDARD) - $16.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 80 Breaks Booster Packs & 10 RARE Fairway Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 1
Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA Tour PREMIER) - $109.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 35 ELITE Fairway Packs & 30 RARE Fairway Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 5
Break #3 (TWOSOME GOLFER, PGA Tour PREMIER) - $219.99 dropping @ 2:30 p.m. EST (breaking on Friday 03/21 1PM EST)
- Break Inventory: 45 ELITE TEE BOX Packs & 10 RARE TEE BOX Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 5
Break #4 (SINGLE FIGHTER, UFC PREMIER) - $219.99 dropping @ 3:00 p.m. EST (breaking on Friday 03/21 1PM EST)
- Break Inventory: 15 Glove Touch VENDETTA Legendary Packs & 10 2024 Glove Touch PRESTIGE Elite Pack
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 3
DraftKings reserves the right to modify pricing, alter inventory availability, or adjust streaming times PRIOR to the posting of a break drop on the site.
Note on Multi Purchase
Purchases limits will be subject to the following increases:
- 2 Hours following start of drop: Increase to 25
- 3 Hours following start of drop: Increase to Unlimited
PGA Tour Break Exclusive Pack Info
2024 Fairway ELITE Pack (Break Exclusive)
Pack Guarantees:
- 6 Cards Per Pack
- ONE ELITE+ card per Pack
Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):
- CORE - None
- RARE - 4.973 per pack
- RARE ROYAL - None
- ELITE - 0.761 per pack
- LEGENDARY - 0.190 per pack
- REIGNMAKER - 0.076 per pack
2024 Fairway RARE Pack (Break Exclusive)
Pack Guarantees:
- 6 Cards Per Pack
- TWO RARE or ELITE cards per Pack
Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):
- CORE - 3.289 per pack
- RARE - 2.311 per pack
- RARE ROYAL - None
- ELITE - 0.400 per pack
- LEGENDARY - None
- REIGNMAKER - None
2024 Tee Box (ELITE) Pack (Break Exclusive)
Pack Guarantees:
- ONE ELITE+ card per Pack
- 6 cards total
Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):
- CORE - None
- RARE - 4.997 per pack
- RARE ROYAL - None
- ELITE - 0.784 per pack
- LEGENDARY - 0.157 per pack
- REIGNMAKER - 0.062 per pack
2024 Tee Box (RARE) Pack (Break Exclusive)
Pack Guarantees:
- TWO RARE or ELITE cards per Pack
- 6 cards total
Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):
- CORE - 3.869 per pack
- RARE - 1.620 per pack
- RARE ROYAL - None
- ELITE - 0.512 per pack
- LEGENDARY - None
- REIGNMAKER - None
Disclaimer: Not all pack outcomes will result in an eligible Reignmakers PGA TOUR entry for this week’s, or future weeks’, contests. Examples of outcomes that would not result in an eligble lineup include but are not limited to the following:
- Pack contains a golfer who is not playing in a tournament
- Pack contains two editions of the same player (only one may be entered per lineup)
- Pack contains a golfer who has since opted-out of the Reignmakers program. For more information on our opt-out policy, visit HERE.
UFC Break Exclusive Pack Info
2024 Glove Touch VENDETTA Pack (Break Exclusive)
Pack Guarantees:
- Three (3) LEGENDARY+ cards per pack
- 8 Cards Per Pack
- All cards ELITE+
Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):
- CORE - None
- RARE - None
- RARE ROYAL - None
- ELITE - 6.000 per pack
- LEGENDARY - 2.444 per pack
- REIGNMAKER - 0.157 per pack
- SUPERCHARGED REIGNMAKER - 0.398 per pack
2024 Glove Touch PRESTIGE Pack (Break Exclusive)
Pack Guarantees:
- ONE ELITE+ card per Pack
Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening):
- CORE - None
- RARE - 4.997 per pack
- RARE ROYAL - None
- ELITE - 0.784 per pack
- LEGENDARY - 0.157 per pack
- REIGNMAKER - 0.062 per pack
Info on Handling of Unsold Break Spots
There is a possibility that for a particular break, cards corresponding to an unsold break spot may be pulled. For these situations, DraftKings will auction off those cards at a later date. Reignmaker, Legendary, and Elite cards will be primarily distributed as single card auctions. For further details or questions, please reach out to DraftKings Customer Support.
