Vanderbilt head coach candidates after school parts ways with Jerry Stackhouse

The Vanderbilt Commodores are set to part ways with head coach Jerry Stackhouse, according to multiple media reports. Stackhouse led Vanderbilt to just nine wins in 2023-24, recording just four wins in SEC play. After a strong 22-win campaign last season, this was a step down the administration clearly didn’t want to see. Stackhouse finishes 70-92 overall as a head coach at Vanderbilt.

Breaking: Vanderbilt is working toward severing its ties with Jerry Stackhouse, sources tell @CBSSports. His firing should be formal soon. The terms of Stackhouse's buyout aren't publicly known but are believed to be north of $15 million. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 14, 2024

With a hefty buyout, the Commodores don’t have a ton of options when it comes to spending big money for the next head coach. Here’s a look at a few potential options for Vanderbilt to fill the vacancy with Stackhouse gone.

Nick McDevitt, Middle Tennessee State

McDevitt hasn’t had the success Kermit Davis did with the Blue Raiders, but he’s been successful enough to merit consideration. He likely won’t cost Vanderbilt a ton of money and he has ties to the state. We’ll see if the Commodores are willing to go for the potential upside of McDevitt instead of a more established coach.

Randy Bennett, Saint Mary’s

Bennett has been at Saint Mary’s forever, so this is a bit of a stretch. However, there’s always a chance he does make a move. The SEC is a much more competitive league than the WCC and has established itself as a true force on the hardwood over the last 10 years. There’s a chance Bennett looks to make the jump and build up a once-solid basketball program. He’s likely to turn this down but the Commodores have to at least ask.

Chris Mack, formerly Xavier and Louisville

If you want an established coach who is currently available, it’s hard to beat Mack’s track record. Of course, there’s the controversial way things went down at Louisville but Vanderbilt should recognize the mess that program is in. Mack has won games at multiple spots and could bring the Commodores back to prominence.

Amir Abdur-Rahim, South Florida

Abdur-Rahim has been awesome in his lone season at USF after a strong record over the last two seasons at Kennesaw State. He’s shown he can transform a program and while he’s unlikely to leave South Florida after just one season, this is a big-time gig which he’ll have to consider. The Commodores might not be able to justify paying two buyouts at the same time but Abdur-Rahim has the recent track record they’d find appealing.

Richard Pitino, New Mexico

Pitino hasn’t had the same level of success as his father but he’s not completely in the wilderness as a head coach. He’s been at a Power 5 gig in a strong basketball conference before and did good things at Minnesota. Vanderbilt likely feels it is in a similar position to the Gophers in the new SEC, and Pitino probably would like a shot to get back at a bigger school. He’s done well for the Lobos but he’ll likely leave if Vanderbilt is interested in bringing him on.