What You Need to Know About Reignmakers, Marketplace Experiences Combining

The DraftKings Reignmakers and DraftKings Marketplace experiences are combining forces to create a simpler experience for players.

There will not be a change in functionality with this merger, meaning, as a player you will still have all of the great tools you do today. This is set to take place on March 18, 2024 at 11 a.m. ET. Rather, this development will provide a more integrated experience for DraftKings players, eliminating potential confusion around important tools, pages and functions.

The combined site experience first began with previous product updates and new features, which have helped make this consolidation possible. Looking ahead, operating on one platform will help expedite the process of developing new features and taking them live in the future.

The video below provides a walkthrough of the Reignmakers-Marketplace combination:

Additional Notes

On March 18, 2024, the web domain will change to reignmakers.draftkings.com.

The global search bar will return soon (timing TBD).

Site navigation, through the global header, will be reorganized. For more, see the video highlighted above.

The Contest page will feature “live,” as well as “recent contest” tabs.

The Marketplace tab, browse experience and shop pages will be consolidated into Collections pages.

Players can still view external collectibles in their portfolios.

The current process for withdrawing NFTs will remain the same.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

