NBA Player Props: Best Bets, Picks for Thursday, March 14 on DraftKings Sportsbook

It’s a smaller slate tonight, as just 12 teams are in action across the association.

In this article, I’m going to highlight three of my favorite NBA player props on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday, March 14. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns

We’ve reached the point of the season where Kevin Durant simply decides to take over on a nightly basis.

The slithery scorer has been a cool, calculated machine lately, racking up at least 35 points in four straight contests while making it look easy. Over that stretch, Durant has seen a significant spike in usage, eclipsing 35% in each contest. Now, it is worth noting that Devin Booker was absent for three of those games, but KD still racked up a smooth 37 with a 36% usage rate upon Book’s return to the lineup.

At 35 years old, Durant has dealt with his fair share of injuries over the years, but when he’s on the floor, he’s a workhorse. The superstar has played fewer than 35 minutes just once over his last 10 games, and it’s been necessary to help Phoenix stay afloat in this tight Western Conference playoff race.

Tonight, KD and company travel to Boston. The Celtics are a tough defensive matchup for any player, but Durant has found individual success against them recently, going for an efficient 45 just five days ago in a tight loss to Jayson Tatum and company. I expect another strong performance from him tonight, regardless of the outcome.

DEFENSIVE PROPS OF THE DAY

Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fifth among guards for the most blocks per game (1.0), and he has recorded at least one in eight of his last 10 contests.

Allen has racked up at least two combined steals and blocks in six of his last nine games.

Those are my favorite NBA player props on Thursday’s slate! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

