Pick on the Moneyline for Wake Forest-Pittsburgh on March 14

The Pittsburgh Panthers and Wake Forest Demon Deacons hook up in the Quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament in Washington DC on Thursday with both looking for a big win for their resume come Selection Sunday.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (-1.5, 145) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

These teams both won their respective home games in the two regular season games, though Wale Forest had a massive 91-58 victory in the second matchup as Pittsburgh will look to atone for that outlier.

In the February 91-58 blowout, Wake Forest shot 60.8% from the floor and 10-of-20 from 3-point range on their home floor, something they are unlikely to duplicate with Thursday’s game being on a neutral court.

Wake Forest entered Wednesday 40th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis, but averaging 17.2 points per 100 possessions, shooting 41.8% from 3-point range at home, which ranks 14th in the country, to 32.8% away from home, which ranks 204th nationally.

The Pittsburgh defense entered Wednesday 27th in the nation’s top in opponent 3-point shooting percentage, though that percentage jumped from 29.4% at home to 33.2% away from home.

Both teams overall have similar splits with their defense, though Pittsburgh has the slight edge, ranking 70th in the country inPoints allowed per possession, allowing 10 points more per 100 possessions away from home than at home. The Demon Deacons entered Wednesday 88th nationally in points allowed per possession, allowing 10.3 points more per 100 possessions away from home than at home.

The diminished outside shooting gets compounded by Pittsburgh’s advantage on the glass, ranking fourth in percentage of opponents missed shots that result in an offensive rebound, with opponents grabbing 20.1% of their missed shots when Pittsburgh plays away from home.

Though Wake Forest played a slower tempo team on Wednesday in their 72-59 win over Notre Dame, the team has depth issues, having just one healthy player with Damari Monsanto out of the fold that is averaging more than two points per game off the bench.

With Wake Forest’s play taking a dip away from home as it is, the team having to play with their thin rotation for the second time in two days will be too much to overcome.

The Play: Pittsburgh Moneyline +114

