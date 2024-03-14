When will Bucks SF Khris Middleton return to the lineup?

The Milwaukee Bucks have found a way to revamp their defense since the All-Star break under new head coach Doc Rivers, settling into the system and playing like title contenders at the top of the Eastern Conference. However, Milwaukee is still waiting for a potential boost with the return of Khris Middleton. The veteran wing was part of the team’s 2020-21 title run but has been sidelined with an ankle injury. Here are the latest updates for Middleton and how his injury has impacted the Bucks.

Khris Middleton injury news

Middleton was upgraded to questionable ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Kings before eventually being ruled out, missing his 15th game in a row as he tries to bounce back from an ankle sprain. He has been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the 76ers, so he’ll definitely miss a 16th game. However, the fact that he was upgraded to questionable does suggest he will return well before the playoffs begin.

Playoff implications for Bucks

Even though the Bucks have been humming along without Middleton, they’ll need him in the playoffs. He had a rough 2022-23 season, failing to register 20+ points per game for the first time since 2018-19 as injuries cut into his campaign. However, he’s started every game he’s played this year and he’s a crucial 3-and-D piece for Milwaukee. The belief is Middleton can be the difference in a playoff series due to his scoring ability and experience, especially against an opponent capable of defending Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard without extra effort.

Betting/fantasy impact

Milwaukee has won seven of its 10 games since the All-Star break, so Middleton’s absence hasn’t done too much to slow the team down on that front. Jae Crowder has gotten most of the starts with Middleton out, although Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis might be better fantasy options with additional playing time. When Middleton returns, Crowder likely falls back in the rotation behind Portis and Connaughton.