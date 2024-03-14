Now that Scottie Scheffler can make putts, can he lose?

In case you missed it, Scottie Scheffler can putt now. This is great news for Scottie Scheffler and terrible news for every other golfer on earth.

Scheffler’s struggles on the green held him back from many near-wins over the last several years. The World No. 1 ranked ahead of every golfer in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green, but simply could not make a putt to save his life — or at least, to save a first place spot.

Then, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, Scheffler switched to a mallet putter (at Rory McIlroy’s suggestion — we wonder whether he’s regretting that comment), and while it took him a few days to warm up, Scheffler had his best putting weekend in 23 months. He finished ranked fifth over the weekend in Strokes Gained: Putting, an achievement that once seemed nearly unreachable for the World No. 1.

While it may be too early to say that Scheffler has effectively eliminated his sole (and glaring) weakness on the links, his putting trajectory is trending much more positively than it ever has been. If he can keep this up, this will be a game-changer for golf. Can Scottie lose now that he can putt?

Let’s take a look at Scheffler’s 2024. He has six starts, and the finishes are as follows: T5, T17, T6, T3, T10, win. If we go back to 2023, we’ll see a stretch of seven top-five finishes in between May and July and three wins throughout the year, two of which came at signature events. In every close loss, the data says it all; over the past year, Scheffler has lost strokes in putting in 13 of 22 starts. In that same time frame, he gained strokes in every other category at every tournament but one, in which he lost on strokes around the green. He frequently ranks first in the field off the tee.

With top-five finish after top-five finish on his resume, it’s clear that the putting (or lack thereof) made all the difference. Now, if there is no difference, he’s going to be winning those tournaments. In fact, he’s likely going to be completely dominating those tournaments. He won by five strokes at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, and he won last year’s THE PLAYERS Championship by five strokes, as well.

As he returns to TPC Sawgrass this week with a working putt, Scheffler is the clear favorite — not just here, but at just about every tournament he joins going forward.