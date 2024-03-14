Play NBA DFS with No Late Swap on DraftKings

On Friday, March 1, all NBA DFS contests were ‘no late swap’ contests. Once the contest started, all players were locked and no changes to lineups were allowed. This was the perfect opportunity for players who may not have the full time commitment to play NBA and utilize the normal late swap feature.

DraftKings is all about collaborating to explore ideas and garner feedback from their passionate player base, and this was the latest example of that.

We’re going to break down how the first ever No Late Swap slate played out! First, let’s check out the winning lineup for that day’s $400K headliner contest:

Winning Lineup

PG: Kyle Lowry ($4,300)

SG: Max Strus ($5,100)

SF: Tobias Harris ($6,700)

PF: Isaac Okoro ($3,900)

C: Evan Mobley ($7,200)

F: Isaiah Stewart ($5,100)

G: Luka Doncic ($12,100)

UTIL: Trey Murphy III ($5,600)

Combined Ownership Percentage: 114.7%

Now, let’s examine the most-rostered players from that night’s slate:

Most-Rostered Players (Friday, March 1) Player Roster Position % Drafted Fantasy Points Player Roster Position % Drafted Fantasy Points Jordan Goodwin PG 55.64% 27.75 Darius Garland G 49.90% 44.75 Mo Bamba C 44.49% 18.5 Vince Williams Jr. UTIL 33.13% 20 Ziaire Williams SG 29.50% 20.25 Santi Aldama UTIL 29.44% 17.5 Evan Mobley PF 29.26% 62.75 Max Strus SF 26.82% 25 Luka Doncic G 24.02% 73.5 Tyrese Maxey PG 22.92% 52.5 Jerami Grant F 21.83% 20.5 Jayson Tatum F 21.24% 47 Anfernee Simons SG 20.71% 24.75 Jarrett Allen C 19.26% 33.75 Duop Reath C 17.86% 34.25 Isaac Okoro F 16.45% 22 Anthony Edwards F 13.24% 18.5 Seth Curry SG 12.92% 13 Kristaps Porzingis F 12.86% 38.5 Gregory Jackson F 11.48% 12.25 Trey Jemison UTIL 11.34% 13.5 Tobias Harris SF 11.16% 62 Buddy Hield SG 11.12% 31.25 Scottie Barnes SF 10.44% 24 Zion Williamson F 10.31% 19.75 Karl-Anthony Towns C 10.05% 35

Takeaways

The winner of the $400K headliner contests faded all of the six most-rostered players on the slate, but proceeded to select the NEXT three most-rostered players.

Luka Doncic was the most expensive player on this slate. Do you need to pay up for those types of players to win big DFS contests?

Lookahead to the NEXT No Late Swap Slate

After the first No Late Swap was a resounding success, DraftKings will be running it back for this upcoming Friday’s slate, March 15.

$350K Headliner Contest

The headliner contest for Friday’s no late swap main slate will be the NBA $350K Micro-Max , which awards $100K to first place.

, which awards $100K to first place. Entry for this contest is just $4.

You can currently reserve your spot in this contest. Salaries will not be released until Thursday, March 14, which is also when all the other contests will be posted, following the normal DFS cadence.

Relevant News & Injuries

The injury report for Friday’s slate will be released Thursday evening. Check back here for a quick breakdown of the most important news, and also follow @DKNetwork on X/Twitter for all the latest updates!

Kawhi Leonard left Tuesday’s contest (and the Clippers’ arena) mid-game due to back spasms. His status is up in the air for Friday’s matchup against the Pelicans.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!