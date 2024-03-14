Play NBA DFS with No Late Swap on DraftKings

On Friday, March 1, all NBA DFS contests were ‘no late swap’ contests. Once the contest started, all players were locked and no changes to lineups were allowed. This was the perfect opportunity for players who may not have the full time commitment to play NBA and utilize the normal late swap feature.
DraftKings is all about collaborating to explore ideas and garner feedback from their passionate player base, and this was the latest example of that.
We’re going to break down how the first ever No Late Swap slate played out! First, let’s check out the winning lineup for that day’s $400K headliner contest:
Winning Lineup
PG: Kyle Lowry ($4,300)
SG: Max Strus ($5,100)
SF: Tobias Harris ($6,700)
PF: Isaac Okoro ($3,900)
C: Evan Mobley ($7,200)
F: Isaiah Stewart ($5,100)
G: Luka Doncic ($12,100)
UTIL: Trey Murphy III ($5,600)
Combined Ownership Percentage: 114.7%
Now, let’s examine the most-rostered players from that night’s slate:
Most-Rostered Players (Friday, March 1)
|Player
|Roster Position
|% Drafted
|Fantasy Points
|Player
|Roster Position
|% Drafted
|Fantasy Points
|Jordan Goodwin
|PG
|55.64%
|27.75
|Darius Garland
|G
|49.90%
|44.75
|Mo Bamba
|C
|44.49%
|18.5
|Vince Williams Jr.
|UTIL
|33.13%
|20
|Ziaire Williams
|SG
|29.50%
|20.25
|Santi Aldama
|UTIL
|29.44%
|17.5
|Evan Mobley
|PF
|29.26%
|62.75
|Max Strus
|SF
|26.82%
|25
|Luka Doncic
|G
|24.02%
|73.5
|Tyrese Maxey
|PG
|22.92%
|52.5
|Jerami Grant
|F
|21.83%
|20.5
|Jayson Tatum
|F
|21.24%
|47
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|20.71%
|24.75
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|19.26%
|33.75
|Duop Reath
|C
|17.86%
|34.25
|Isaac Okoro
|F
|16.45%
|22
|Anthony Edwards
|F
|13.24%
|18.5
|Seth Curry
|SG
|12.92%
|13
|Kristaps Porzingis
|F
|12.86%
|38.5
|Gregory Jackson
|F
|11.48%
|12.25
|Trey Jemison
|UTIL
|11.34%
|13.5
|Tobias Harris
|SF
|11.16%
|62
|Buddy Hield
|SG
|11.12%
|31.25
|Scottie Barnes
|SF
|10.44%
|24
|Zion Williamson
|F
|10.31%
|19.75
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|10.05%
|35
Takeaways
- The winner of the $400K headliner contests faded all of the six most-rostered players on the slate, but proceeded to select the NEXT three most-rostered players.
- Luka Doncic was the most expensive player on this slate. Do you need to pay up for those types of players to win big DFS contests?
Lookahead to the NEXT No Late Swap Slate
After the first No Late Swap was a resounding success, DraftKings will be running it back for this upcoming Friday’s slate, March 15.
$350K Headliner Contest
- The headliner contest for Friday’s no late swap main slate will be the NBA $350K Micro-Max, which awards $100K to first place.
- Entry for this contest is just $4.
- You can currently reserve your spot in this contest. Salaries will not be released until Thursday, March 14, which is also when all the other contests will be posted, following the normal DFS cadence.
Relevant News & Injuries
The injury report for Friday’s slate will be released Thursday evening. Check back here for a quick breakdown of the most important news, and also follow @DKNetwork on X/Twitter for all the latest updates!
- Kawhi Leonard left Tuesday’s contest (and the Clippers’ arena) mid-game due to back spasms. His status is up in the air for Friday’s matchup against the Pelicans.
