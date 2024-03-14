NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, March 14

There are six games on Thursday’s NBA slate, which puts some constraints on where DFS managers can go to look for value options. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks, $4,900

The Mavericks big man is on the cusp of breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s record of consecutive made field goals, needing just three more makes in a row. He’s registered 34+ DKFP in three straight games and four of the last five, so it’s best to keep riding him on this hot streak. Dallas might be without Luka Doncic Thursday, which would impact Gafford’s production. However, he’s doing enough defensively and can’t miss at the moment, which makes him a solid value add for Thursday’s slate.

Jock Landale, Rockets, $4,800

Landale has gone over 23 DKFP in each of the last two games as the primary big man for the Rockets. Alperen Sengun is out due to an injury, so Landale is set to once again get solid minutes. The matchup is extremely favorable once again for the center tonight. The Wizards rank 30th in fantasy points allowed to opposing big men, and there’s some blowout potential which would lead to Landale getting even more playing time. Back the center for tonight’s DFS contests.

Lu Dort, Thunder, $4,200

Oklahoma City’s starting forward remains one of the best bargains in DFS lineups, although there’s limited upside. Dort has hit 22+ DKFP in five of the last six games, going up to 28+ DKFP twice. Dort has a strong matchup Thursday with the Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back set. Dallas ranks 28th in fantasy points allowed to opposing small forwards. The Thunder are 11-point favorites so there’s blowout potential, but that scenario likely still benefits Dort when it comes to usage. He’s a great play at this price.