Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday’s games

There’s a short six-game slate in the NBA Thursday, anchored by TNT’s doubleheader. Even with a lighter schedule, there’s still some opportunities for bettors to lock in great player props. Here’s some of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Suns (+100)

The Celtics forward has been lights out from behind the arc of late, shooting 49.1% from deep over the last seven games. He’s gone over this line five times during that span, including a 5-9 showing against these same Suns five days ago. Tatum should have slightly more on his plate offensively with Kristaps Porzingis sidelined, but he should take enough shots from the perimeter to go over this line again Thursday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 12.5 rebounds vs. 76ers (+115)

The Greek Freak has gone over this line three times in the last five games. He’s officially considered probable to suit up, so be sure to check the final injury report before taking this prop. Antetokounmpo grabbed 12 rebounds in each of the first two meetings against the Sixers, who are still without star big man Joel Embiid. Philadelphia is 21st in opponent rebounds allowed per game, making this a favorable matchup for Antetokounmpo to go over on this alternate line.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 43.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Mavericks (-105)

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.9 points per game over the last 15, which makes him a good candidate to go over this line when you throw in assists and rebounds. The Thunder point guard pulled down 10 rebounds in his last game and has routinely logged 5+ assists, so he should cross this threshold as long as he maintains his scoring prowess. The Mavericks are potentially going to be without Luka Doncic tonight, giving Gilgeous-Alexander the advantage at the position.

OG Anunoby over 13.5 points vs. Trail Blazers (-110)

In his return from an elbow injury, Anunoby scored 14 points in just under 29 minutes of action. He’s likely to play more against the Trail Blazers Thursday, who are giving up 115.9 points per game on the season. The Knicks forward should have a favorable matchup tonight when it comes to scoring, and he’ll look to be more aggressive as a result. New York has been a machine since acquiring Anunoby, so there’s a possibility of a blowout which would limit Anunoby’s minutes. Even in that case, I like him to go over on his points prop.