Bills sign WR Curtis Samuel to 3-year, $30M deal

The Buffalo Bills are bringing in Curtis Samuel to add to their wide receiving corps. Samuel has been in the league since 2017 when he was a second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers. He was with the team for four years and then spent the last three with the Washington Commanders.

Curtis Samuel’s new contract numbers

Samuel has been signed to a three-year deal worth $24 million at base value. With incentives, it can increase to $30 million and includes $15 million guaranteed, per Adam Schefter.

2023 statistics

Samuel played in 16 games last season and finished with 613 yards and four touchdowns. He brought in 62 of his 91 targets but was often the third receiving option behind Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. Samuel sometimes was even further down the pecking order when quarterback Sam Howell would target tight end Logan Thomas, or running back Antonio Gibson.

Samuel will be a WR4 at best in 2024

Samuel is a versatile player who will take over in Buffalo for Gabe Davis, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will serve as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Stefon Diggs, which should help him get some extra targets. If Diggs is traded, however, Samuel would have a shot at the No. 1 option but he hasn’t shown that he has the talent to take over that role. As it stands, Samuel’s ceiling is as a WR4. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is still going to target Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins and Dalton Kincaid enough that Samuel isn’t likely to be more than a flex option during the fantasy football season.