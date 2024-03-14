Outright winner picks for THE PLAYERS Championship 2024

THE PLAYERS Championship tees off this week from TPC Sawgrass as the best players on the PGA TOUR gather for the event known as the “fifth major.” Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas are just a few of the big names that will gather in Ponte Vedra Beach this week to compete for a share of a $25 million purse. Scheffler is the reigning winner and the favorite heading into this week.

The tournament will run from Thursday, March 14 through Sunday, March 17 with a cut after 36 holes on Friday. Here are our top picks to win it all. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Scottie Scheffler +550

Scheffler might just be entering a new era of dominance. After months of struggling on the greens, he switched putters at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week and won by five strokes over Wyndham Clark. Scheffler enters as the favorite by a long shot here now that it seems that his putting issues have been solved.

He is also the reigning champion of the PLAYERS after a dominant win at Sawgrass in 2023. Scheffler leads the field in total strokes gained over the last six months, and ranks first in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and second in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee. Scheffler will be the man to beat this week at Ponte Vedra.

Viktor Hovland +2200

Hovland has been climbing the ranks at THE PLAYERS over the last several years and is in an excellent position to earn a win at the fifth major. He missed the cut in 2021 before earning a T9 in 2022 and a T3 in 2023. Hovland ranks third in the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee over the last six months. While he’s been around the middle of the field in finishes this year, he hasn’t missed a cut yet.

Will Zalatoris +3500

Zalatoris is slowly making his way back onto the scene after taking an extended break with an injury, and this could be his shot to make a splash. He ranks seventh in total strokes gained over the last three months and has been right on the edge of a signature event win in 2024. He finished with a T2 at the Genesis and a T4 at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. While his highest finish at THE PLAYERS was a solo 21st in 2021, Zalatoris can rise to the challenge here.