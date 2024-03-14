3 moves Chargers must make during 2024 NFL offseason

The Los Angeles Chargers are eyeing a rebuild as they head into 2024. They have cap problems to figure out, and they will be doing so with a new head coach. Brandon Staley was fired during the 2023 season, and now former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will return to the NFL and take over as the head coach.

The Chargers finished 5-12 last season and last place in the AFC West. Cap constraints will limit their offseason plans, but here are three things they must do.

3 things Chargers must do this offseason

Restructure everyone possible

Los Angeles entered the off-season greatly over the salary cap. It was assumed that some combination of Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, Khalil Mack or Joey Bosa would be on the way out to get under the cap limit. When free agency opened, the Chargers confirmed the release of Williams, who continues to recover from a torn ACL.

With all the flexibility that front offices have done with contracts, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the franchise work out restructures with Derwin James, Justin Herbert or Trey Pipkins to free up cash to address holes.

Draft an offensive tackle or wide receiver in the first round

Los Angeles currently holds the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They could end up moving it for more draft capital, but if they did, they would likely need the board to fall a very specific way. If either Marvin Harrison Jr., Joe Alt or Malik Nabers end up falling to No. 6, the Chargers should select them in that order. Los Angeles could also use tight end Brock Bowers, but his projection has fallen from how high it had started, and he is considered more of a mid-round selection. If all three are gone, the Chargers could take Olumuyiwa Fashanu out of Penn State.

Trade Khalil Mack and/or Joey Bosa

Listen, I know that it would be tough to watch Mack or Bosa play in another uniform, but they aren’t getting any younger. This move would help to clear cap space and would likely come with a series of draft picks that would help Los Angeles rebuild. Yes, Mack restructured his contract to help the Chargers get cap-compliant, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be traded. If anything, the fact that the deal was restructured makes him a more attractive trade target. He and Bosa would be tough to lose, but Los Angeles can get a jump on the rebuild and open up some flexibility by moving either of these players.