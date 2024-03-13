NBA Player Props: Best Bet for Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers on DraftKings Sportsbook

After a smaller slate on Tuesday, 18 teams will be in action across the association tonight.

There are a few big games, and one of the marquee contests is Kings vs. Lakers, which will take place in Sacramento at 10:00 p.m. ET.

In this article, I’m going to break down my favorite NBA player prop on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s Kings-Lakers game. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

This is quite a high line for Fox, but it’s hard to argue against the numbers he’s been putting up lately.

The superstar guard has lived up to that label, racking up at least 29 points in three of his last four contests, while seeing his usage rate eclipse 38% in two of those games.

Now, the efficiency hasn’t been terrific, but it doesn’t have to be when you take a whopping 102 shots over the course of four games. The Kings have been more than comfortable letting their leader fire away at will, as long as it translates to wins.

Speaking of wins, that’s exclusively what Sacramento has done against the Lakers this year, taking all three of their meetings with LeBron James and company. As for Fox, he has gone absolutely nuclear in those matchups. The 26-year-old has averaged a ridiculous 36.3 points across the three games, taking at least 22 shots in each contest.

The most recent matchup between these two squads was actually exactly one week ago, in which Fox racked up 44 (!!) points en route to a 130-120 Kings victory. I expect more of the same from him tonight.

That’s my favorite NBA player prop for Kings vs. Lakers! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

