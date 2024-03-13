NBA Player Props: Best Bets, Picks for Wednesday, March 13 on DraftKings Sportsbook

After a couple days of smaller slates, 18 teams are in action tonight across the association.

In this article, I’m going to highlight three of my favorite NBA player props on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday, March 13. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets

We’ve got a Finals rematch tonight, and I am all over Denver in this spot.

Not only do I like Murray and Jokic to have big games, but I love Nuggets -3.5 as well. Simply put, Denver has Miami’s number, and they’re playing fantastic basketball as of late, while the Heat are slipping.

In the 2023 NBA Finals, Miami attempted to force Nikola Jokic to be a scorer, limiting his playmaking abilities. He happily obliged, and proceeded to average 30 points per game en route to a title and Finals MVP nod. This time around, maybe Erik Spoelstra will switch things up and try to let the other guys for Denver beat his squad.

Regardless of Spo’s defensive gameplan, I feel great about Murray heading into this one. The star guard has cleared this total with relative ease in six of his last eight contests. He’s also seen a significant spike in minutes and usage lately, eclipsing 30% in four of Denver’s last five games.

Assuming those trends continue tonight, Murray should have little trouble racking up at least 22 points.

DEFENSIVE PROPS OF THE DAY

Banchero has racked up eight combined steals and blocks over his last two games alone. Tonight, he draws an extremely favorable defensive matchup against the struggling Nets.

Green has taken his defense to another level lately, hitting this over in four straight contests.

Those are my favorite NBA player props on Wednesday’s slate! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

